/Singer Charlie Puth, wife Brooke Sansone announce pregnancy in a creative way | Watch

Renowned singer Charlie Puth, best known for his hit tracks Attention, How Long Has This Been Going On, and I Don't Wanna Know, has shared a sweet and creative way to announce that he and his wife, Brooke Sansone, will soon be embracing parenthood. The couple's adorable way has been acknowledged by their fans.

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone's pregnancy announcement

The singer-songwriter shared the news through a scene in the music video for his latest single titled Changes. In the clip, Sansone is wearing a red sweater and places her hands on her stomach with Puth, who joins her and smiles. Along with the clip, the caption read, “There’s been some changes".

Soon after the post was shared, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. One user wrote, "Congrats!! I’m so happy for you both!!" Another user wrote, "The song is LIT! Congrats also for the baby, I guess." "Baby Puth is on the road!!!" wrote the third user.

Before the official announcement, Charlie had shared a post on Instagram and shared that his new song is the best and perfect way to share the beautiful, colourful part of his life with fans.

For the unversed, Charlie Puth began dating Brooke Sansone in 2022 and got engaged in 2023. They tied the knot one year later on September 7, 2024.

All about Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. His initial exposure came through the viral success of his song covers uploaded to YouTube. He signed with Atlantic Records and Artist Partner Group to release his debut single, Marvin Gaye (featuring Meghan Trainor), in 2015.

Later that year, he co-wrote, produced, and guest performed on Wiz Khalifa's single See You Again, which peaked on the charts. Puth has done songwriting and production work with other artists throughout his career. In 2021, he co-wrote and produced the single Stay for Justin Bieber and the Kid LAROI.