/Hanumankind makes his Bollywood debut with Dhurandhar title track starring Ranveer Singh

The title track of Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, was unveiled on Thursday. Fans have been curious about the title track – Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (Jogi) ever since the first teaser of the film came out in July this year. Since then, fans have been wanting to hear the full track and on Thursday, due to public demand, the makers released the song, which has vocals by Hanumankind (Sooraj Cherukat), Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Mohd. Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur. The track marks Hanumankind’s debut in Bollywood.

Released by Saregama India in association with Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the anthem captures the high-octane spirit of the film.

About the song Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (Jogi)

Composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja, the track fuses Punjabi folk with thumping modern beats. The song sets the mood for the film Dhurandhar which is set to release in theatres in December. It’s a power packed ode to chaos.

Composer Shashwat Sachdev shared how the song came to life with Bollywood Hungama. “‘Na De Dil Pardesi Nu’ is a folk classic that carries deep emotion, which made reimagining it for Dhurandhar both an honour and a responsibility. The song was written into the film’s soul — it was in the script from the very beginning, and I built its sound from that spark. Ojas Gautam (Dhurandhar film DA) and I shaped the sonic energy around it until it became the heartbeat of the film’s world. Later, one night in the studio, Aditya Dhar, Hanumankind and I captured an impromptu rap that brought raw, instinctive fire to the track — the kind of moment you live for as a composer. This version bridges generations — resonating with those who grew up with the original, while connecting with a younger audience through its contemporary pulse.”

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. This will be Dhar’s first film since the massive success of Uri: The Surgical Strike. While the film’s plot is kept under wraps, it is being reported that Singh plays the role of a RAW agent, while Madhavan plays the role of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Dhurandhar will be releasing theatres on December 5, 2025.