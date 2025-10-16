The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 is all over social media, with netizens going berserk over everything about the show. Out of many moments, the one that has insanely gone viral across the internet, especially among Indian fans, is when a Bollywood song was played during the event, which was held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City.

As a shock and surprise to many, during the latest Victoria's Secret show, a mashup of Britney Spears' iconic hit Toxic with the cult-classic track ‘Tere Mere Beech Mein’ was featured.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Victoria’s Secret show plays viral mashup

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 made a grand return on October 15, with models, actors, and A-listers from around the world strutting on the ramp in all their angelic glory. The show was truly exceptional, with an immersive experience that left the audience in awe. But what left everyone stunned was the unexpected play of an Indian song.

During the show, as one of the models sashayed down the runway, the background music was a mashup of Britney Spears' iconic hit "Toxic" and the timeless Hindi classic "Tere Mere Beech Mein" from Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri's 1981 romantic film Ek Duuje Ke Liye. This moment from the show has gone intensely viral on social media, with netizens reacting in shock and amazement.

Also read: Hanumankind makes his Bollywood debut with Dhurandhar title track

A fan enthusiastically shared the clip on Instagram, captioning it: "Guyssss did they just play an OLD BOLLYWOOD TRACK at THE VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW 2025? Stayed up the whole night for this! SO WORTH IT!!!''

Sharing a clip from the show, another user wrote,''Victoria secrets having an Indian model and a Bollywood song.''

Is Toxic the copy of Kamal Haasan's ‘'Tere Mere Beech Mein’'?