/Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas break-up after 9 months of romance: Reports

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have reportedly called it quits. The Hollywood stars have ended their relationship after less than nine months together. The pair was first romantically linked in February this year. According to reports, the pair has parted ways on good terms, after realising that the ‘spark had gone.’

'The couple has run its course'

A source close to the stars told The Sun, “Tom and Ana had a good time together, but their time as a couple has run its course. They’ll stay friends, but they aren’t dating anymore. They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and are better off as mates.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The news of the break-up surprised many, as speculations were rife recently that the pair were soon to get engaged. The couple was also preparing to star in a film together. Despite the breakup, both actors are reportedly handling it with maturity.

“She’s already been cast in his next film, so they’ll continue to work together,” the insider added.

Tom and Ana were set to co-star in the upcoming supernatural thriller Deeper, which is currently on hold. They were to feature in another project titled Pressure.

The two went public earlier this year, holding hands during a getaway in Vermont. They took trips to Madrid and appeared together at David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash and an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium. The couple’s frequent public outings together had made fans believe that the two were heading for something serious.

Ana and Tom's latest relationships

Before Cruise, Ana de Armas was dating Ben Affleck. The pair broke up in less than a year. Tom Cruise was previously married to Katie Holmes. He was also previously married to Mimi Rogers and Nicole Kidman.