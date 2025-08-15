/Tom Cruise declines Kennedy Center Honor months after Trump takes control of the arts complex

Tom Cruise has reportedly declined a Kennedy Center Honoree during US President Donald Trump’s second term in the White House. Cruise, a Hollywood superstar, was invited to receive a Kennedy Center Honor but the actor declined it citing scheduling conflicts.

A report in The Washington Post stated that the actor was offered the honors but he declined it.

“Tom Cruise was offered the honors but declined because of scheduling conflicts, according to several current and former Kennedy Center employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss event plans,” the report read.

The report added that a spokesperson for the actor has declined to comment on the development.

About the Kennedy Center Honors

On Wednesday, Trump named Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone and country music great George Strait among the recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors. This move comes after he took control of the Kennedy Center arts complex earlier this year.

Disco diva Gloria Gaynor, rock band KISS, and British theater star Michael Crawford will also receive the honors which is considered as America’s highest arts awards.

Trump announced he himself would host the Honors gala, which usually takes place in early December and is later broadcast on CBS.