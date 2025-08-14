/Donald Trump announces Kennedy Center Honors, Sylvester Stallone gets award

Rocky star Sylvester Stallone and music legend George Strait are among the recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors, which US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday. Disco diva Gloria Gaynor, rock band KISS, and British theater star Michael Crawford are others who will receive the honors, one of the United States' highest awards for the arts.

Donald Trump has announced that he will host the gala where the awards will be distributedto the winners.

Donald Trump said the awards willbe quite successful if he hosts them.

Sylvester Stallone, 79, is a three-time Oscar nominee. He is best known for the Rocky film franchise. He also played the titular role in the superhit franchise, Rambo.

Strait, 73, is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, known for huge hits like "All My Exes Live in Texas" and “Amarillo by Morning.”

KISS, the band that was formed in New York in the 1970s, is famous for its shock rock performances.

The Kennedy Center is one of the country's top performing arts facilities. It was opened in 1971 in memory of John F Kennedy, the US President who was shot dead during a parade.

Soon after becoming the president the second time, Donald Trump appointed himself as the board's chairman.

"A few short months ago, I became chairman of the Kennedy Center," Donald Trump said Wednesday.

"We ended the woke...political programming," he added.