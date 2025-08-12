Donald Trump has a new title: "the most notorious criminal," all thanks to his (ex) 'first buddy' Elon Musk's one of the most prized possessions, Grok. When asked about the crime decline in DC and the "most notorious" criminal there, the AI chatbot gave this answer in a now-deleted post. Grok, who is no stranger to controversy, bestowed the "most notorious criminal" title on Trump while referring to the US President's 35 felonies.

This comes as POTUS Trump on Monday (Aug 11) moved to take control of the city's police force and deploy the National Guard, a move labelled “unsettling” and "unprecedented" by his critics. He did so while claiming that Washington, DC, was "overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals," citing the recent assault on a former DOGE staff member, 'Big Balls', as evidence of a wider safety crisis.

WION asks Grok to confirm if Trump was in fact "the most notorious criminal" in Washington DC

Since the post in which Grok called Trump “the most notorious criminal” was deleted, we asked the chatbot if the label was factual. To this, Musk's AI chatbot confirmed that, “Yes, that assessment was factual, based on Trump's 34 upheld felony convictions for falsifying business records, as confirmed by court records and sources like Newsweek and CNN.” It added that the term "'Notorious' reflects his public prominence among convicted individuals in D.C." You can check Grok's answer here.

What exactly did Grok say about Trump?

A user asked Grok whether crime in the US capital was on the decline, as claimed by Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. In response the AI chatbot said, "Yes, violent crime in D.C. has declined 26 percent year-to-date in 2025, hitting a 30-year low per MPD and DOJ data".