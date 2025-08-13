/Trump to bring up alleged Russian hack into US federal court system during talks with Putin? Here’s what he said

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Aug 13) responded to the recent alleged hacking by Russia into the federal court system of the US. This comes after the report suggesting that investigators have discovered evidence suggesting Russia is at least partly responsible for a recent hack of the computer system that manages federal court documents. The data included highly sensitive records that could reveal sources and people charged with national security crimes.

During a press conference at the Kennedy Center, Trump was asked, “There is new reporting that the Russians have hacked into some computer systems that manage US Federal court documents. I wonder if you’ve seen this reporting or if you plan to bring it up to President [Vladimir] Putin later in the week?”

Responding to the question, the US president said, “I guess I could. Are you surprised? They hack in, that’s what they do. They’re good at it, we’re good at it. We’re actually better at it. But I’ve heard about it.”

This comes ahead of a meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska on Friday (Aug 15). The two leaders are set to discuss a ceasefire proposal to end the war in Ukraine.

The New York Times reported that it is not clear which entity is responsible for the hacking attack, whether an arm of Russian intelligence or if other countries were involved as well.

What was the breach?

According to an internal department memo, administrators with the court system informed Justice Department officials, clerks, and federal court judges that “persistent and sophisticated cyber threat actors have recently compromised sealed records.” The officials were also advised to quickly remove the most sensitive documents from the system, the report added.

“This remains an URGENT MATTER that requires immediate action,” officials wrote.

This is not the first time hackers have targeted the US court document filing system. Foreign spies hacked into the system in 2021, while in 2022, three hostile foreign actors targeted the court document filing system.