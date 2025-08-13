‘Putin is bluffing’: Zelensky warns Trump during call, urges more sanctions if Russia rejects ceasefire at Alaska talks

LOGIN
  'Putin is bluffing': Zelensky warns Trump, EU leaders during call, urges more sanctions if Russia rejects ceasefire at Alaska talks

Aug 13, 2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he told US President Donald Trump and European leaders that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is “bluffing” about his intentions to end the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (Aug 13) said that he told US President Donald Trump and European leaders during the virtual call that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “bluffing”, adding that the Russian leader doesn’t “want peace”. He further urged more sanctions on Russia if it rejects the ceasefire during the talks in Alaska between Trump and Putin on Friday (Aug 15).

