French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that only Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can negotiate a land deal with Russia to end Moscow's war againstthe nation. He also called for a robust and lasting peace in Ukraine.

"Territorial questions concerning Ukraine can be, and will be, negotiated only by the Ukrainian president," Macron told reporters after a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, who will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Emmanuel Macron said that the peace deal must address both territorial issues and long-term security guarantees.

He further said that he hopes that a meeting between Trump, Putin, and Zelenskyy could be held in Europe in a "neutral country acceptable to all parties".

Earlier today, Volodymyr Zelensky said that sanctions must be imposed on Russia if it doesn't agree toan "immediate ceasefire" in Ukraine during Vladimir Putin's meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska this week.

In a call with Trump and European leaders, the embattled President of Ukraine said: “We hope that the central topic at the meeting will be a ceasefire. An immediate ceasefire”.

"Sanctions must be in place and must be strengthened if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire," Zelensky added, speaking alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin.

Donald Trump today said that he wants to arrange atrilateralmeeting involving the Ukrainian President.

In March, Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire proposal promulgated by the United States. Russia, however, rejected the proposal.

He said today that Putin doesn't want peace and that Moscow is putting pressure on the Ukrainian front ahead of the meeting in Alaska.

"I have told my colleagues, the US president, and our European friends, that Putin does not want peace," Zelensky added.

The UK also ruled out any changing of borders by force.