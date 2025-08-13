/Ahead of Alaska meeting, Trump warns Putin of 'severe consequences if he doesn't stop' Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday rated his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders as "10 out of 10". He also spoke about his scheduled meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, saying if all goes well, they could hold a second meeting involving Zelenskyy. He, however, warned Putin of severe consequences if he didn't stop the war in Ukraine.

"There will be severe consequences if Putin doesn't stop the war," Trump said, hours after the call.

"We had a good call. Zelenskyywas on call. I will rate it as 10," he added.

Donald Trump called the Ukraine-Russia conflict Joe Biden's war.

"I am going to meet Putin and will call Zelenskyyand other leaders. We will have a second meeting -- which will be a good chance for us all. This war is Biden's war. I am here to stop this war, to stop the killings of thousands of soldiers," he said.

Donald Trump claimed that he had stopped five wars so far. He said he, Putin, and Zelenskyy can have a second meeting if all goes well.

"We are going to meet...second meeting if the first meeting goes ok. We can have a quick second between Putin and Zelenskyy," he added.

After the call today, Volodymyr Zelensky called for sanctions against Russia if it doesn't agree to an immediate ceasefire in the Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin talks.

The talks are scheduled on Friday in Alaska.

"We hope that the central topic at the meeting will be a ceasefire. An immediate ceasefire. Sanctions must be in place and must be strengthened if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire," Zelenskyy added, speaking alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin.