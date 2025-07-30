/Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spotted holding hands in Vermont, romance confirmed?

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas appear to have confirmed their rumoured relationship after being seen holding hands during a low-key getaway in Woodstock, Vermont, their most intimate public appearance yet. Speculation first began in February when the pair were spotted enjoying Valentine’s Day dinners in London. Since then, they’ve been seen together on several occasions across Spain and London, including helicopter rides, yacht outings in Menorca, and public events.

Public outing adds fuel to dating rumours

Their most recent Vermont trip included shopping sprees, visits to national parks, and ice-cream breaks, all while comfortably walking hand in hand, according to a report by TMZ. While fans have taken this as confirmation of a budding romance, neither Cruise nor de Armas has made any public statements about the relationship.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' past relationships

Ana de Armas was previously married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet. The two began dating in 2010, married in 2011, and separated in 2013. She later dated Ben Affleck after they met on the set of Deep Water in 2019, but the couple split in 2021.

Tom Cruise has been married three times. His first marriage was to actress Mimi Rogers in 1987, which ended in 1990. He then married Nicole Kidman after meeting her during the filming of Days of Thunder; they divorced in 2001. Cruise’s third marriage was to Katie Holmes, whom he married in 2006 and divorced in 2012.

Upcoming projects for Cruise and de Armas

On the professional front, Ana de Armas is enjoying the success of Ballerina, a spinoff from the John Wick franchise that performed well both critically and commercially. She will be starring in the upcoming series Bananas alongside Oscar Issac.

Tom Cruise will next be seen in Judy, a dark comedy directed by Oscar-winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu, known for The Revenant, Birdman, and Babel. The film, which marks their first collaboration, is slated for release on 2 October 2026.