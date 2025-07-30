/Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spark romance rumors: A look at his dating history from 80s

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' romance is the new talk of the town. On July 26, Hollywood's heartthrob was spotted with the Oscar-nominated actress in Vermont. The rumored couple were seen holding hands, apparently confirming months-long speculation. Romance rumors began circulating in Feb 2025 when the two were first seen together in London.

Over the decades, Cruise has captivated audiences with his on-screen charisma, especially in action-packed performances. Off-screen, however, he has also made headlines for his romantic life. From three marriages to numerous rumored relationships, here’s a timeline of Cruise’s vast love life.



Melissa Gilbert: 1981

One of the earliest relationships in Cruise’s life was with actress Melissa Gilbert. He met Gilbert when she was 17 and he was 19. Decades after their brief fling, Gilbert revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that the relationship was short-lived. Reflecting on their time together, she said, ''He was like a struggling, starving actor and I was working. I actually bought him his first set of dishes.”

Rebecca De Mornay: 1983-1985

The next girl that came in Cruise life was Rebecca De Mornay. According to Risky Business co-star Curtis Armstrong’s book Revenge of the Nerd, Tom and Rebecca had an intense affair after meeting on the set of the film. Although neither Cruise nor De Mornay publicly confirmed the relationship, it was widely speculated at the time.

Patti Scialfa: 1985

In 1985, Cruise reportedly had a brief fling with musician Patti Scialfa, a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. The relationship was very short-lived and kept under wraps.

Cher: 1985

One of Cruise’s most surprising relationships was with music legend Cher. The two reportedly met at Madonna’s wedding to Sean Penn and again at a White House event. Although the relationship didn’t last long, Cher later revealed on Watch What Happens Live that Cruise was among her “top five lovers.”

Mimi Rogers: 1987–1990

Tom Cruise's first wife, Mimi! Tom and Mimi met during a Top Gun party and started dating. They tied the knot on May 9, 1989, in a very small and private ceremony. Speaking to Rolling Stone in 1990, Cruise described Rogers as his "best friend" and said she helped him become a better actor. A month later, in February 1990, Cruise filed for divorce.

Nicole Kidman: 1990-2001

Meet Tom's second wife, Nicole Kidman. Cruise met Nicole on the set of their iconic movie Days of Thunder. After dating for a while, the two tied the knot in 1990. The couple continued to star in movies such as Far and Away and Eyes Wide Shut. They adopted two children, Connor and Isabella. The couple divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage.

Penélope Cruz: 2001-2004