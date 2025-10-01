/Are Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas planning the first-ever wedding in space? Find out here

Hollywood is buzzing with whispers that Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas might be preparing for one of the most daring weddings in celebrity history, possibly in outer space. The duo, who have been linked romantically since earlier this year, are reportedly exploring larger-than-life ideas to make their big day truly unforgettable.

A wedding unlike any other

According to the Radar Online reports, Cruise, 63, and de Armas, 37, want their celebration to be “as far from ordinary as possible.” From a skydiving ceremony where vows could be exchanged mid-air, to becoming the first couple to marry in space, nothing seems too extreme for the adventurous pair.

“Tom is obsessed with space travel, and the thought of tying the knot among the stars really excites him,” the report added. “They’ve also floated the idea of a skydiving wedding, which fits perfectly with their thrill-seeking personalities.”

Relationship timeline

The couple was first spotted together in Vermont this July, confirming months of speculation about their romance. While they are not officially engaged yet, their relationship has been moving swiftly. Cruise and de Armas have also been discussing working together on an upcoming supernatural thriller titled Deeper, although the project is currently on hold.

Cruise’s fourth marriage on the horizon?

If the wedding plans materialize, this would mark Tom Cruise’s fourth marriage, following his high-profile unions with Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes. However, sources suggest the Mission: Impossible star is more excited and hopeful than ever.

“He’s as giddy as he was when he first fell in love with Katie- maybe even more so,” the report revealed. “Both Tom and Ana want a wedding that makes headlines and reflects their shared love for extreme adventures.”

While final details remain unconfirmed, one thing is certain: Cruise and de Armas don’t want a conventional wedding. Whether it’s in the skies, under the ocean, or even in outer space, the Hollywood couple is determined to break tradition with a spectacular ceremony.