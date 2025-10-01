/Nicole Kidman may owe Keith Urban $11 million after divorce; know why

Hollywood power couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce has taken a dramatic financial turn after details of their prenuptial agreement surfaced. Reports claim the contract included a so-called “cocaine clause”- a sobriety condition that could hand Urban a $11 million payout.

What's the sobriety clause

According to sources, the prenup—signed ahead of their 2006 wedding, awarded Urban $600,000 for every year of marriage, provided he stayed sober. Since entering rehab in 2006, the country star has publicly maintained his sobriety, meaning that after nearly 18 years together, the “Somebody Like You” singer is set to walk away with a staggering $11.4 million.

As per the RadarOnline, 58-year-old Kidman is “furious” about the clause, feeling blindsided that what was intended to safeguard Urban’s health has instead bolstered his finances. “Nicole feels betrayed. She supported Keith through his darkest struggles, and now she sees him profiting from it.”

Keith Urban’s battle with addiction

Urban, 57, has been candid about his past substance abuse. Just months after marrying Kidman, he entered the Betty Ford Center, later admitting that his addiction nearly destroyed their marriage. “We got married in June 2006 and barely four months in, my addictions blew our marriage to smithereens,” Urban revealed at the 2024 AFI Life Achievement Gala while honouring Kidman.

He credited her love and loyalty for helping him recover, recalling how she staged an intervention early in their marriage. “Meeting Nic became my sobriety. That was how I was able to keep it together,” he said in a 2016 Rolling Stone interview.

Nicole’s anger over the payout

While Urban’s sobriety is widely celebrated, the financial terms have reportedly intensified tensions between the former couple. “Keith qualifies for a massive payout because he stayed clean, but Nicole resents that it comes out of her pocket,” another report said, describing it as “rubbing salt in the wound” of their separation.

Kidman is said to feel especially betrayed given her role in supporting his recovery. “She gave him nearly two decades of loyalty, patience, and love, and now she feels she owes him financially too,” the report added.

A shock split after nearly two decades

Kidman officially filed for divorce earlier this week, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple, who share two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, had reportedly been living apart for months. Urban has been touring since May to promote his album High, while Kidman stayed with their children and wrapped filming for the sequel to Practical Magic.

Their last major red-carpet appearance together was in June 2025, but body language experts at the time noted visible strain.

What comes next?

The couple’s combined assets are estimated to be worth over $280 million, and legal experts believe the prenup will heavily influence how their fortune is divided. While Urban stands to gain millions under the sobriety clause, Kidman’s team is reportedly exploring legal options to contest the payout.