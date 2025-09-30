/Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban part ways after 19 years? Here's the truth

The most-loved couple in Hollywood, actress Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban, have reportedly decided to split after 19 years of togetherness. The duo had tied the knot in 2006.
Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman and renowned Australian-American country singer Keith Urban, one of the most loved couples in Hollywood, who are spotted at every event together, have reportedly decided to part ways after 19 years of marriage. As per reports, the duo have been living separately since the beginning of the summer. Let's delve into to know more details.
As per reports, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman did not want to part ways and have been trying so hard to save their marriage, even deciding to live separately at the beginning of the summer.
According to an E! News report, Nicole Kidman has been taking care of their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, in their shared home in Nashville. The couple is yet to respond to the news.
Reports suggest Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban met in 2005 at the G'Day LA event, honouring Australians. In 2006, the actress revealed that the duo were engaged. Keith and Kidman tied the knot on June 25, 2006, at Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel on the grounds of St Patrick's Estate, Manly, in Sydney.
The couple's first daughter was born in 2008 in Nashville. Reportedly, in 2010, their second daughter was born via gestational surrogacy at Nashville's Centennial Women's Hospital.
Nicole Kidman is best known for her work in film and television productions across many genres. She has consistently ranked among the world's highest-paid actresses. She has been part of several renowned films that gained international recognition, including Batman Forever, Practical Magic, Days of Thunder, To Die For, Moulin Rouge!, The Golden Compass and Paddington, among others. Her accolades include an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, a British Academy Film Award, and six Golden Globe Awards.
Keith is an Australian and American country singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He has released 11 studio albums (one of which was released only in Australia), as well as one album with the Ranch. Recognised with four Grammy Awards, he has also received 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, including the Jim Reeves International Award, 13 CMA Awards, and six ARIA Music Awards.