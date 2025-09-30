/Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban part ways after 19 years? Here's the truth

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman and renowned Australian-American country singer Keith Urban, one of the most loved couples in Hollywood, who are spotted at every event together, have reportedly decided to part ways after 19 years of marriage. As per reports, the duo have been living separately since the beginning of the summer. Let's delve into to know more details.

What's the main reason behind the split of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban?

As per reports, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman did not want to part ways and have been trying so hard to save their marriage, even deciding to live separately at the beginning of the summer.

According to an E! News report, Nicole Kidman has been taking care of their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, in their shared home in Nashville. The couple is yet to respond to the news.

Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban relationship timeline

Reports suggest Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban met in 2005 at the G'Day LA event, honouring Australians. In 2006, the actress revealed that the duo were engaged. Keith and Kidman tied the knot on June 25, 2006, at Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel on the grounds of St Patrick's Estate, Manly, in Sydney.

The couple's first daughter was born in 2008 in Nashville. Reportedly, in 2010, their second daughter was born via gestational surrogacy at Nashville's Centennial Women's Hospital.

All about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is best known for her work in film and television productions across many genres. She has consistently ranked among the world's highest-paid actresses. She has been part of several renowned films that gained international recognition, including Batman Forever, Practical Magic, Days of Thunder, To Die For, Moulin Rouge!, The Golden Compass and Paddington, among others. Her accolades include an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, a British Academy Film Award, and six Golden Globe Awards.