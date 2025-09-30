/October 2025 OTT Releases: Check the full list of movies, web series coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and other platforms

The festive month is here… all geared up, providing a lineup of amazing movies and series that will blow up your mind. Definitely, this month will make the most of it among its audience. From the ultimate comedic to emotional dramas, we have covered the pack of all in this article. Let's check the list for the same and make your upcoming month a little fantastic than usual.

Madharaasi

Release Date: 1st October

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

After hitting the box-office in theatrical release, the movie is set to be premiere on OTT with a plot of an unsettled man who is finding his way in order to survive the crossfire between the police and the dangerous world of arms smuggling.

Play Dirty

Release Date: 1st October

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

On the report of the movie promo, the story goes around Mark Wahlberg as Parker, an intelligent robber who decides to do a large robbery of his entire life. The movie follows a violent action-packed genre, along with some combat fight scenes which will make it worth-watching.

13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught in Classrooms

Release Date: 1st October

Where to watch: SonyLiv

The trailer portrays the plot that centers on the life of educator Mohit Tyagi, who met with an investor. He came to his former mentor, Mohit, to help him with his IIT-JEE institute startup. The story tells you about how the journey of a startup changes the life of the teacher and leads his way to the heights.

Love is Blind

Release Date: 1st October

Where to watch: Netflix

Returning with the 9th season, Love Is Blind will include 32 singles from the Denver area who will test their luck while attempting to find a best match for themselves without telling it officially.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3

Release Date: 2nd October

Where to watch: ZEE5

Enlarging the franchise with the third installment of the movie, the plot revolves around an orphaned boxer who has a strong and a criminal family background. The only dream he had in his entire life is to showcase his talent nationally, but his life takes a U-turn as he met with a tragic accident that couldn't let him accomplish it and led him into addiction.

The Game: You Never Play Alone

Release Date: 2nd October

Where to watch: Netflix

A series created by Rajesh M. Selva which highlights the life struggles of a woman who works as a game developer. She starts facing some serious threats after she reveals the truth of cyber attacks. Now the question arises, will she survive through this dangerous situation?

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Release Date: 3rd October

Where to watch: Netflix

The most-talked series based on the biographical drama named Monsters. The synopsis chronicles on the horrific serial killer, robber and an anticipated monk by showcasing the obsession towards his mother which leads him to crimes.

Genie, Make a Wish

Release Date: 3rd October

Where to watch: Netflix

A love drama that pictures an innocent girl who awakens a thousand-year-old genie which has been sealed in a lamp for a quite long time. But the story takes a plot turn when the genie asks the girl if he can grant three life-changing wishes.

The New Force

Release Date: 3rd October

Where to watch: Netflix

The story revolves around a 1958's true incident faced by a Sweden's first female police officer, who deals public judgments, significant societal and professional remarks as a working women in a male-dominated world.



Steve

Release Date: 3rd October

Where to watch: Netflix

The tale tells the story of a headteacher who is struggling with his mental health along with a hard time he is facing at the school by being ignored by the students and not keeping them in line.

True Haunting

Release Date: 7th October

Where to watch: Netflix

Based on the real-life horror docuseries which revolves around the paranormal activities, along with first-hand testimonials and immersive reenactments.

Victoria Beckham

Release Date: 9th October

Where to watch: Netflix

The biopic of renowned London atelier, which follows her journey she spent along with her gang, Spice Girl and turned their life into a massive success while preparing for Paris Fashion Week.

Search: The Naina Murder Case

Release Date: 10th October

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Starring Konkona as ACP Sanyukta Das, the picture depicts how she dealt with a high-stake teen murder. The synopsis puts the spotlights on the investigation, and the personal struggles she faced in the movie.

Kurukshetra

Release Date: 10th October

Where to watch: Netflix

India's mythological story which every kid has grew up listening and watching is coming in an animated version. The series portrays the epic conflict between the Pandava brothers.

Old Money

Release Date: 10th October

Where to watch: Netflix

A turkey drama that falls on the plot of romance between two characters, a self-made millionaire, Osman, and Nihal, a woman from a family with generational wealth.

The Diplomat Season 3

Release Date: 16th October

Where to watch: Netflix

The 3rd season picks the plot from the Season 2 finale, where we saw the death of the former US president which leads the way for Vice President Grace Penn becoming the new President of the United States.

Lazarus

Release Date: 22nd October

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

One more horror thriller drama is positioned in the line of upcoming releases. The show will move around a forensic psychologist who is in the middle of his investigation of cold-case murders but the twist comes when he returns to his home and deals with the death of his father.

Nobody Wants This Season 2

Release Date: 23rd October

Where to watch: Netflix

Highly acclaimed show of a sex podcaster and a rabbi who fall in love with each other. The season 2 orbits on the relationship challenges the couple will face with their wildly different lives and meddling families.

It: Welcome to Derry

Release Date: 26th October

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The series hinges on the 1962's true event with a terrifying plot of a family, who are facing difficult times that's happening around their town.