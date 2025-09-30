/October 2025 OTT Releases: Check the full list of movies, web series coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and other platforms

All the OTT subscribers! Here's a good news… October 2025 will be a blast with entertainment package. All the OTT platforms are going to release jaw-dropping movies and web series in the month. We have already compiled the list so that you don't have to hustle while picking one.
The festive month is here… all geared up, providing a lineup of amazing movies and series that will blow up your mind. Definitely, this month will make the most of it among its audience. From the ultimate comedic to emotional dramas, we have covered the pack of all in this article. Let's check the list for the same and make your upcoming month a little fantastic than usual.
Release Date: 1st October
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
After hitting the box-office in theatrical release, the movie is set to be premiere on OTT with a plot of an unsettled man who is finding his way in order to survive the crossfire between the police and the dangerous world of arms smuggling.
Release Date: 1st October
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
On the report of the movie promo, the story goes around Mark Wahlberg as Parker, an intelligent robber who decides to do a large robbery of his entire life. The movie follows a violent action-packed genre, along with some combat fight scenes which will make it worth-watching.
Release Date: 1st October
Where to watch: SonyLiv
The trailer portrays the plot that centers on the life of educator Mohit Tyagi, who met with an investor. He came to his former mentor, Mohit, to help him with his IIT-JEE institute startup. The story tells you about how the journey of a startup changes the life of the teacher and leads his way to the heights.
Release Date: 1st October
Where to watch: Netflix
Returning with the 9th season, Love Is Blind will include 32 singles from the Denver area who will test their luck while attempting to find a best match for themselves without telling it officially.
Release Date: 2nd October
Where to watch: ZEE5
Enlarging the franchise with the third installment of the movie, the plot revolves around an orphaned boxer who has a strong and a criminal family background. The only dream he had in his entire life is to showcase his talent nationally, but his life takes a U-turn as he met with a tragic accident that couldn't let him accomplish it and led him into addiction.
Release Date: 2nd October
Where to watch: Netflix
A series created by Rajesh M. Selva which highlights the life struggles of a woman who works as a game developer. She starts facing some serious threats after she reveals the truth of cyber attacks. Now the question arises, will she survive through this dangerous situation?
Release Date: 3rd October
Where to watch: Netflix
The most-talked series based on the biographical drama named Monsters. The synopsis chronicles on the horrific serial killer, robber and an anticipated monk by showcasing the obsession towards his mother which leads him to crimes.
Release Date: 3rd October
Where to watch: Netflix
A love drama that pictures an innocent girl who awakens a thousand-year-old genie which has been sealed in a lamp for a quite long time. But the story takes a plot turn when the genie asks the girl if he can grant three life-changing wishes.
Release Date: 3rd October
Where to watch: Netflix
The story revolves around a 1958's true incident faced by a Sweden's first female police officer, who deals public judgments, significant societal and professional remarks as a working women in a male-dominated world.
Release Date: 3rd October
Where to watch: Netflix
The tale tells the story of a headteacher who is struggling with his mental health along with a hard time he is facing at the school by being ignored by the students and not keeping them in line.
Release Date: 7th October
Where to watch: Netflix
Based on the real-life horror docuseries which revolves around the paranormal activities, along with first-hand testimonials and immersive reenactments.
Release Date: 9th October
Where to watch: Netflix
The biopic of renowned London atelier, which follows her journey she spent along with her gang, Spice Girl and turned their life into a massive success while preparing for Paris Fashion Week.
Release Date: 10th October
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Starring Konkona as ACP Sanyukta Das, the picture depicts how she dealt with a high-stake teen murder. The synopsis puts the spotlights on the investigation, and the personal struggles she faced in the movie.
Release Date: 10th October
Where to watch: Netflix
India's mythological story which every kid has grew up listening and watching is coming in an animated version. The series portrays the epic conflict between the Pandava brothers.
Release Date: 10th October
Where to watch: Netflix
A turkey drama that falls on the plot of romance between two characters, a self-made millionaire, Osman, and Nihal, a woman from a family with generational wealth.
Release Date: 16th October
Where to watch: Netflix
The 3rd season picks the plot from the Season 2 finale, where we saw the death of the former US president which leads the way for Vice President Grace Penn becoming the new President of the United States.
Release Date: 22nd October
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
One more horror thriller drama is positioned in the line of upcoming releases. The show will move around a forensic psychologist who is in the middle of his investigation of cold-case murders but the twist comes when he returns to his home and deals with the death of his father.
Release Date: 23rd October
Where to watch: Netflix
Highly acclaimed show of a sex podcaster and a rabbi who fall in love with each other. The season 2 orbits on the relationship challenges the couple will face with their wildly different lives and meddling families.
Release Date: 26th October
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The series hinges on the 1962's true event with a terrifying plot of a family, who are facing difficult times that's happening around their town.