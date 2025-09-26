LOGIN
What to watch this weekend: Homebound, Slow Horses Season 5, Son of Sardaar 2 and other– new releases on Netflix, Prime Video and More

Ilma Athar Ali
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 26, 2025, 17:34 IST | Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 17:49 IST

The weekend is here, and if you are thinking what to watch. Don't worry, here we have curated the list of exciting new shows and movies to enjoy on OTT platforms. From thrilling spies and family comedies to gripping dramas and fun talk shows, there's something for every mood. Relax and binge these fresh releases.

Homebound
(Photograph: X)

Homebound

Platform: In cinemas


Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor


Two friends from a small village dream of joining the police. Their strong friendship is tested by rivalry and challenges along the way. The film shows their hopes and struggles truthfully and emotionally. It represents real life and is India's entry for the 2026 Oscars.

Slow Horses Season 5
(Photograph: X)

Slow Horses Season 5

Platform: Apple TV+
Cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas


The story follows a group of MI5 agents who have made mistakes and now work in a place called Slough House. The group is led by Jackson Lamb, who is loud and grumpy but clever. In season 5, a tech expert named Roddy Ho gets a new girlfriend, which leads to strange events across London. The team must solve these mysteries while dealing with secret dangers and surprises.

Son of Sardaar 2
(Photograph: X)

Son of Sardaar 2

Platform: Netflix
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan


This is a fun story about Jassi Singh Randhawa, who wants to fix his marriage and keep his family happy. The story takes place during a big wedding full of funny and chaotic moments. Jassi pretends to be a war hero to help a young couple, which leads to many jokes and surprises. It’s a light-hearted film with love, family, and lots of laughs.

House of Guinness
(Photograph: X)

House of Guinness

Platform: Netflix
Cast: Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn


This historical drama follows the family of Sir Benjamin Guinness as they manage the world-famous brewery after his death. It shows family secrets, fights over the will, and the pressure to keep the brewery’s success. Created by the makers of Peaky Blinders, it’s gripping and well-acted.

Janaawar - The Beast Within
(Photograph: X/ZEE5)

Janaawar - The Beast Within

Platform: ZEE5
Cast: Bhuvan Arora

This crime thriller follows a sub-inspector in a small town as he investigates strange cases. Along with solving crimes, he faces local issues and personal struggles. The series is suspenseful and full of twists.

