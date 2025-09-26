/What to watch this weekend: Homebound, Slow Horses Season 5, Son of Sardaar 2 and other– new releases on Netflix, Prime Video and More

The weekend is here, and if you are thinking what to watch. Don't worry, here we have curated the list of exciting new shows and movies to enjoy on OTT platforms. From thrilling spies and family comedies to gripping dramas and fun talk shows, there's something for every mood. Relax and binge these fresh releases.
Platform: In cinemas
Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor
Two friends from a small village dream of joining the police. Their strong friendship is tested by rivalry and challenges along the way. The film shows their hopes and struggles truthfully and emotionally. It represents real life and is India's entry for the 2026 Oscars.
Platform: Apple TV+
Cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas
The story follows a group of MI5 agents who have made mistakes and now work in a place called Slough House. The group is led by Jackson Lamb, who is loud and grumpy but clever. In season 5, a tech expert named Roddy Ho gets a new girlfriend, which leads to strange events across London. The team must solve these mysteries while dealing with secret dangers and surprises.
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan
This is a fun story about Jassi Singh Randhawa, who wants to fix his marriage and keep his family happy. The story takes place during a big wedding full of funny and chaotic moments. Jassi pretends to be a war hero to help a young couple, which leads to many jokes and surprises. It’s a light-hearted film with love, family, and lots of laughs.
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn
This historical drama follows the family of Sir Benjamin Guinness as they manage the world-famous brewery after his death. It shows family secrets, fights over the will, and the pressure to keep the brewery’s success. Created by the makers of Peaky Blinders, it’s gripping and well-acted.
Platform: ZEE5
Cast: Bhuvan Arora
This crime thriller follows a sub-inspector in a small town as he investigates strange cases. Along with solving crimes, he faces local issues and personal struggles. The series is suspenseful and full of twists.