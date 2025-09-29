Navratri 2025: Day-8- Goddess Mahagauri shows purity and peace

Navratri 2025 is the celebration in honour of nine forms of Maa Durga. Believers of the goddess keep fast and do rituals in order to seek her blessings which will remain constant over them. In these nine days, every day represent all the nine divine feminine forms that showcases the fierceness and the powerfulness of the goddess. Let's get you dig into the article more, as we have covered all the questions regarding the eighth form of Maa Durga that is Mahagauri.

Who is Maa Mahagauri?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

8th day of Navratri 2025 is devoted to Mata Mahagauri, popularly imaged as a fair skin goddess, wearing a beautiful white saree along with her ride, sitting on top of a white bull that depicts her calmness, peace and saint energy. The real story that holds behind her fair skin is when the Parvati Mata was lean wholly to win Lord Shiva, making her skin darken with the time. After giving all her life doing tapas and penance makes the Lord Shiva happy and cleansed her skin by sprinkling the holy water that turns her skin into radiant and fair glowing and got married to her. It is said that the goddess is the peaceful form among the rest eight forms of Navadurga that resolves all your sins and bad thoughts as the result of worshipping her on this auspicious day. The name of the goddess holds a meaning which showcase the first half of her name ‘Maha’, means great, and ‘Gauri’, means fair or white.

Navratri 2025: Significance of Day 8th

Navratri 2025 8th Day is a day of immense purity, peace, and spirituality as on this day devotees worship the goddess Mahagauri which cleanses the soul of an individual and gives immense calmness to them. Generally the eight number is popularly known to be as the most important day and that to be devoted to the profound god makes it more important in various traditions as to regeneration, and transformation in one's life. Worshipping the goddess on this day particularly takes you to seeking forgiveness for all past wrongs.

Eighth day colour, flower, and offering to Maa Mahagauri

Eighth day of Navratri 2025 is based on the pink colour which is said to be favourable by the goddess Mahagauri. She gets impressed by it and provides her devotees utmost empathy, love and peace. On the other hand, flowers like Arabian Jasmine also known as Mogra are offered to Maa Mahagauri which symbolize purity and beauty within herself.



