/Navratri 2025: Day-7- Mata Kaalratri-The fierce form of Maa Durga

The day 7 of Navratri 2025 falls on September 29th as there's one extra day to the Shardiya Navratri this year. The nation celebrates the festivity with all the happiness in honour of Maa Durga. In these nine days of Navratri, people energize their inner self while worshipping the nine forms of Durga Mata and celebrating the victory of the goddess on the evil. Hence, the seventh day is devoted to the goddess Kaalratri, who is a epitome of powerful and fierce divinity which brightens up the light over darkness. Let's now know more about Goddess Kaalratri and the significance of the day 7.

Who is Maa Kaalratri?

On the day 7 of Shardiya Navratri, devotees honour Maa Kaalratri for her gratefulness and how she defeated the demons all alone. Maa Kaalratri symbolizes the source of destruction and removal of ignorance, evilness, and negative energies around her believers which ultimately represent her as the triumph of light over darkness. The vicious and feral form of Maa Kaalratri is derived from the words Kala means time of death or destruction and Ratri means night; this leads to the real meaning of her presence on the particular day as she has the power to destroy negativity, while her auspicious aspect is to provide protection to her devotees. It is said that people who worship the goddess get a power to overcome fear, control their inner bad thoughts, and gain strength to face struggles in one's life.

Navratri 2025: Significance of Day 7

After Maa Katyayani restored the peace and harmony. Shumbha and Nishumba, the two brothers came together to ruin the world and gain all the power and domination, then came Maa Parvati who created the goddess Chandi to defeat the bad. During the battle, the main commander in the team of the two brothers named Raktabeej reveals his power that each drop of his blood would create the exact same personality as him within no time. After knowing this, Maa Durga herself made a decision to transform into Maa Kaalratri to fight with the demon. This is why the seventh form of the goddess took place and it signifies that who all worship Mata Kaalratri will definitely get her blessings with fearless mind set.

Seventh day colour, flower, and offering to Maa Kaalratri

Talking about the colour and flower which is favourable to the goddess Kaalratri is blue or purple along with Passion Flower, i.e., Krishna Kamal, known for its unique and distinctive shape. The devotees can present Jaggery to the fierce form of Maa Durga, Goddess Kaalratri, as she destroys all the negativity, bad energy and fear from an individual's life.