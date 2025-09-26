R Madhavan, or Maddy, has been a national heartthrob for decades now. The actor who started from acting in TV shows soon became a household name in South India thanks to a string of hit Tamil films he starred in. He has also been a part of several blockbuster Hindi films.
National Award winning actor-filmmaker R Madhavan has been ruling hearts for over 3 decades. Known for his extraordinary performance in the box-office hits like 3 Idiots and Tanu Weds Manu, Madhavan has a cult fan following both North and South India. Here's a list of must-watch movies of R Madhavan that you can binge watch this weekend.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
R Madhavan, as Maddy, falls in love with a girl named Reena. But the twist comes in the tale when a man named Rajeev starts impressing Reena.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The movie revolved around a college trio, Farhan, Rancho, and Raju, who share a great bond as they struggle through difficult years in engineering college. Maddy plays Farhan, a talented photographer and a reluctant engineer who doesn't have the courage to tell his father where his actual interest lies.
Where to watch: Netflix
A love story of a nerdy 40-something man and a cute French teacher, the film paired Maddy with Fatima Sana Shaikh. The story focuses on their love life, which includes twists, fun, and lots of drama.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Aanand L Rai's romantic comedy remains a cult classic to date. Madhavan played Manu, an NRI doctor who falls hopelessly in love with rebel kid Tanu and decides to get married to her. The twist comes when Tanu confesses she loves someone else and Manu agrees to unite her with her lover.
Where to watch: Netflix
A horror movie that has R Madhavan playing a negative role. The story has him playing a evil man who casts a spell on a girl as her helpless family watches on. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Janki Bodiwala and Jyothika in key roles.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The 2025 film Hisaab Barabar, is a story of an honest railway ticket collector, Radhe Mohan, who decides to uncover the web of financial fraud, which also has a mastermind behind it named Mickey Mehta.