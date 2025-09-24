/Navratri 2025: Day 4- Maa Kushmanda: The creator of the Universe

Navratri day-4 is here, the day which is devoted to Maa Kushmanda, the creator of the universe. The 9 days festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and at grand level of honour for Goddess Durga and her nine divine faces we worship, known as Navadurga. The fourth day is falling on September 25, 2025 and on each day devotees' faith and love grows while performing the practices. Let's lookout at the details of Maa Kushmanda's story, rituals, significance, offerings, and what mantra can we chant while doing the prayers.

Who is Maa Kushmanda?

Navratri 2025, day-4 is celebrated in honour of Maa Kushmanda., the goddess who created the Universe with her smile. Her name was derived from the sanskrit word, Ku means (little), Ushma means warmth, and Anda means egg, which is basically referring to the “little cosmic egg.” The name redirects to the person who has done all the creations after the darkness and emptiness took over. It is said that the fourth day of Navratri is under the source of light, energy, and relief. Mata Kushmanda rides a lion, symbolizing her powerfulness and fearlessness. She is also famously known as Ashtabhuja Devi, depicting her eight hands in which she carries all the power, strength and energy and removes all the emptiness and sorrows from a person's life.

Navratri 2025: Day-4 Significance

It holds the Devi's utmost fierceness and powerfulness that's within her. The devotees who worships Maa Kushmanda, will be nurtured with radiance and positiveness, as the Ashtabhuja Devi grants good health, joy and energetic life ahead.

Fourth day colour, flower and offering to Maa Kushmanda

The Day 4 of Navratri 2025 depicts the yellow colour of Maa Kushmanda, which symbolizes happiness and positivity within oneself and her favourite flower is Jasmine. Moving onto the offerings the devotees can offer a traditional sweet called Malpua to the goddess. You can also present seasonal fruits in front of the idol to seek good health and wealth.

Mantra and prayer

Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥

Surasampurnakalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha। Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

सुरासम्पूर्णकलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च। दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥