/Navratri 2025: Day 2– Brahmacharini: The Goddess of penance, austerity, and devotion

Navratri 2025, nation's festival dedicated to Maa Durga has begun. The festivity carries a vast importance in every Hindu's life to honour their devotion and the faith to Durga Mata. As we are moving forward to its second day many individuals out there will face the struggle in finding which goddess is worshipped on the day-2 of Navratri? What rituals we should do on the second day and what to offer her? So, keep a lookout on this story, as we have covered all the questions.

Navratri 2025: Day-2 belongs to which Goddess?

Day-2 of Navratri is dedicated to the Goddess Brahmacharini representing penance, austerity, and devotion. It is said that Maa Brahmacharini is a form of Parvati and Maa Durga, who endured herself in Tapas and stillness for thousands of years to secure Lord Shiva's love. The goddess has been garnered by this name because of her devotion and self discipline. While depicting the image of Parvati, the goddess wears white clothes, and holds a japamala in her right hand and a kamandalu in her left hand which depicts a simple and stern life of penance. Mata Brahmacharini personifies an art of calmness, love and loyalty, which should be taught to everyone.

What's the story behind Goddess Brahmacharini?

According to puranas, Goddess Brahmacharini was born as the daughter of king of Himalaya. In the early age she left her home and took a pledge to keep tapas and stillness in order to marry Lord Shiva. She lived on fruits and water and meditated for thousands of years. The goddess continued doing this for several years and at the end, her calmness and the devotion towards Lord Shiva was appreciated by all the gods and saptarishis.

What are the rituals to perform on the second day of Navratri 2025?

Take a bath, do the Abhishek of the goddess, do her shringaar with red chunri, and kumkum, along with akhand jyot (constant Diya), which should be kept nearby the pot. It will lit up for the straight nine days. A kalash should placed filled with ganga jal, a coin, raw rice mixed with turmeric known as Akshat and a supari.

Then, light a regular Diya with pure desi ghee, and offer white prasad like sugar, white barfi, mogra and jasmine flower. These offerings portray devotion and symbolizes endurance towards the goddess. The devotees can also offer panchamrit, a mixture of honey, curd, sugar, and milk to seek her blessings and get calmness in return.

