/Happy Navratri 2025 Wishes: 50+ Messages, quotes, social media status and more to share with your loved ones

Navratri, a nine-day festival with devotion, fasting, and joy, begins this year on 22nd September. It is also known as Shardiya Navratri, in which devotees pray to Maa Durga and worship her nine divine forms each day, known as the Navadurgas. Therefore, these days are the perfect time to share warm Navratri wishes, greetings, quotes, messages, and images with your loved ones. Below is a collection of 50+ best lines and warm wishes you can share with your friends and family on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.