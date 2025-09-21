/Navratri 2025: Day 1– Shailputri: The Goddess of Strength and New Beginnings

Navratri 2025 is here, the most auspicious and vibrant festival that every Hindu eagerly waits for the whole year. The festivity is beginning from September 22, 2025. Across the nation, Navratri is the festival that holds a significant place in every individual's hearts that marks a big difference and can change the evil into good. Let's take a lookout at the significance of day-1, which goddess is worshipped on this day and what rituals we should do?

Navratri 2025: Day-1 belongs to which Goddess?

Navratri Day-1 belongs to the goddess, Maa Shailputri. The day highlights peace and security that symbolizes the strength, happiness, focus and self-confidence. Mata Shailputri holds a vast meaning of her name, Shaila means mountain and Putri means daughter, that comes from her birth as the daughter of the king of the mountain, Himavat. Goddess Shailputri depicts a picture of Parvati with two hands along with a crescent moon on her forehead. She rides a white bull, Vrishabha and holds a trident, a symbol of higher power, in one hand and a lotus flower in other hand.

What are the rituals to perform on the first day of Navratri 2025?

On day-1, devotees should start the day by ‘Ghatasthapana’ or ‘Kalashsthapana’ at the worship place on the main muhurat starting from 6:11 AM to 7:52 AM. During the sthapana, you have to install a pot filling it with navadhanya (nine grains) sowing it in mud along with the water. A constant Diya should also be kept nearby the pot which will lit up for the straight nine days. A kalash is then placed filled with ganga jal, a coin, raw rice mixed with turmeric known as Akshat and a supari. The kalash is placed on 5 mango leaves arranged beneath the kalash and topped with a coconut.

What is the offering to Maa Shailputri?

It is said that devotees should offer 'desi ghee' to Maa Shailputri to seek blessings and do prayers with all their soul and hearts to acquire freedom from all the disease, peace and happiness in one's life and fulfillment of the dreams.