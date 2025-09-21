/Solar Eclipse 2025: How to watch, do’s and don’ts for 'Surya Grahan' today

While India won’t witness the September 21 solar eclipse, the event remains significant as it is the final one of this year. Read on to know the timing and do's and don'ts during the astronomical event.
The much-anticipated September 21 partial solar eclipse ('Surya Grahan') is only hours away, drawing excitement from sky watchers across the globe. Marking the final solar eclipse of 2025, this celestial spectacle will unfold late Sunday night (IST) and continue into the early hours of September 22.
A solar eclipse takes place when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking sunlight either partially or completely. Depending on the alignment, eclipses can be total, annular, hybrid, or partial. This time, the event is a partial solar eclipse, meaning the Moon will cover only a section of the Sun.
Solar eclipse September 2025: Timings in India (IST)
In some regions, up to 85% of the Sun’s disk will be obscured. However, since the eclipse occurs after sunset in India, it will not be visible from any part of the country. However, people can still enjoy it through online live streams hosted by global space agencies and observatories.
The September solar eclipse will primarily be visible in the Southern Hemisphere. Countries and regions that will witness the phenomenon include:
For observers in Antarctica, the view will be the most dramatic, with the Sun’s disk significantly obscured. Major cities in Australia and New Zealand, including Sydney, Canberra, Hobart, Auckland, and Christchurch, will also witness varying degrees of coverage.
The next solar eclipse visible from India is expected on August 2, 2027, when much of the country will experience a partial eclipse in the late afternoon and evening.
This is the last solar eclipse of 2025, wrapping up a year filled with astronomical miracles, including two total lunar eclipses earlier in September. The next solar eclipse will take place on February 17, 2026, visible in select regions of the world.
Watching the Sun without protection during an eclipse can cause serious eye damage. Here are some essential tips: