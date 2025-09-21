/The day India went dark for 6 minutes 39 seconds: The longest solar eclipse of the 21st century

On July 22, 2009, India experienced one of the most extraordinary astronomical spectacles of modern times: the longest total solar eclipse of the 21st century. During this rare alignment of the Sun, Moon and Earth, the Moon’s shadow swept across the subcontinent, plunging many cities into complete darkness for several minutes. At its peak, the eclipse lasted an exceptional six minutes and thirty-nine seconds, a duration unmatched by any other solar eclipse in this century. The event drew scientists, astronomers, and millions of ordinary people who gathered in streets, riverbanks and open spaces to witness a phenomenon that transformed daylight into an eerie night.

There are three main types of solar eclipses, each defined by how much of the Sun is obscured:

Total Solar Eclipse: The Moon completely covers the Sun, revealing the Sun’s corona and turning day into darkness.

Partial Solar Eclipse: The Moon only covers part of the Sun, creating a shadow that looks like a visible crescent.

Annular Solar Eclipse: The Moon appears smaller than the Sun and leaves a glowing “ring of fire” around its edge.

Where & How It Was Seen in India

The eclipse’s path of totality began in western India near the Gulf of Khambhat in Gujarat and travelled across cities including Surat, Indore, Bhopal, Varanasi and Patna before moving eastward through Nepal, Bangladesh and China. While much of northern and eastern India experienced the rare sight of totality, large parts of the country observed it as a partial eclipse. In cities along the Ganges such as Varanasi, vast crowds assembled before dawn to observe traditional rituals by the river, while scientists set up camps to study the atmospheric changes, the sudden drop in temperature, and even the behaviour of animals during the brief darkness. For many, the event was both a spiritual occurrence and a remarkable natural spectacle, reminding people of the deep cultural and religious associations solar eclipses have held in India for centuries.

Why the Duration Was Exceptional

What made the 2009 eclipse especially long was a combination of astronomical factors. The Moon was close to its perigee, its nearest point to Earth, which made it appear slightly larger in the sky. At the same time, Earth was near aphelion, the farthest point in its orbit from the Sun, making the Sun appear fractionally smaller. This unique coincidence allowed the Moon to cover the Sun more fully and for longer than usual.

The geometry of the eclipse path further extended the duration of totality, ensuring that observers in India and across Asia experienced a spectacle not seen in generations. Though later eclipses, such as the one expected on August 2, 2027, are predicted to last impressively long in other parts of the world, within India none surpass the grandeur of July 22, 2009. That morning’s darkness at dawn remains etched in the collective memory as the country’s longest and most remarkable solar eclipse of the century, blending science, culture and spirituality into a moment of rare cosmic significance.