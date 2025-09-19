/When your baby won’t latch: Breastfeeding tips every new mom should know

Breastfeeding is often considered the most natural bond between a mother and her baby. It is one of the most effective methods to keep children healthy and alive. However, for many new mothers, the process is not as natural as they anticipate. One of the most common problems is a baby's difficulty latching onto the breast. Despite the well-known advantages of nursing for both mother and child, this can result in irritation, anxiety, and even early termination.

Explaining in detail what latching is and why breastfeeding requires guidance, Dr. Neha Godara, Consultant – Gynaecology & Obstetrics at Manipal Hospital, Jaipur, shares her tips.

What is meant by ‘Latching’?

A breastfeeding latch is how your baby’s mouth attaches to your nipple and areola when breastfeeding. A good latch is when your baby's lips should cover not only the mother’s nipple, but also around 1 to 2 inches of your areola asymmetrically. This indicates that the baby will take more of the lower part of your areola than the top.

A poor latch indicates that your infant is simply latching their mouth to the nipple. This is also known as a shallow latch, and it can cause pain in your nipples. When latching is poor or missing, the baby may not receive enough milk, resulting in concerns such as insufficient weight gain, dehydration, and excessive irritation. Mothers can face sore nipples, engorgement, and even mastitis.

Why do babies struggle to latch?

A baby may struggle to latch due to the following reasons:

• Birth-related issues: Prematurity, tongue tie, and delivery procedures may be preventing your baby from latching on effectively.

• Improper latch: Another typical concern is the infant not sucking after a proper latch, which may lead to underfeeding. To fix the issue of poor latching, it is necessary to understand the cause of the baby not latching

• Maternal factors: Flat or inverted nipples, engorgement, or tension can all contribute. Low milk flow can also cause the infant not to latch.

How to get a proper breastfeeding latch?

1. Find a comfortable breastfeeding position

2. Keep your baby’s ear, hip and shoulder aligned straight

3.Make sure your baby is properly supported so that you can easily bring them to your breast without

bringing your breast to the infant. Consider using a breastfeeding pillow to support the baby.

4. Guide your baby's mouth toward the nipple. The nipple should point to the baby's nose. His baby's chin should be resting on the lower part of the breast.

5. When your infant latches on, don't let go of the breast just then. Hold it with your fingers for approximately 20 seconds. This provides your baby time to start sucking on their own.

When to seek expert advice?

You should seek medical attention if your baby is not gaining weight or appears to be continuously hungry, if you have persistent nipple soreness, cracks, or blocked ducts, or if your baby refuses to latch after repeated tries. If you have these symptoms during your breastfeeding, then you could take an immediate expert advice, which can make a significant impact.