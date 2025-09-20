/Broccolini: What’s this new superfood everyone’s talking about?

If you’ve recently strolled through the produce aisle, you may have noticed a slender, leafy green sitting next to broccoli. That’s broccolini, a hybrid vegetable that has quickly earned a spot on the list of modern superfoods. With its delicate stems, sweet flavour, and impressive nutrition profile, broccolini is becoming a popular choice among chefs, home cooks, and health enthusiasts alike.

What exactly is broccolini?

Despite its nickname “baby broccoli,” broccolini isn’t immature broccoli. It’s a cross between traditional broccoli and Chinese kale (gai lan). Developed in Japan during the late 1980s after years of selective breeding, this hybrid was created to combine the best of both vegetables, tender stalks, a mild taste, and easier cooking.

By the mid-1990s, broccolini reached U.S. markets and quickly gained popularity for its versatile use in kitchens and its elegant appearance. Today, it’s cultivated in several parts of the world, with California and Arizona being major producers.

How does broccolini taste?

Broccolini looks like a more refined version of broccoli, with long, slender stalks and smaller florets. Its flavour is milder and slightly sweeter than broccoli. Many compare its taste to asparagus, especially when lightly sautéed or roasted. Unlike broccoli’s tougher stems, broccolini’s entire plant-stalks, leaves, and florets are edible, which makes it a no-waste, quick-cooking vegetable.

Health benefits of broccolini

Broccolini is a powerhouse of nutrients along with being light in calories. One cup of cooked broccolini contains fewer than 60 calories, making it a guilt-free addition to everyday meals.

It is rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, and vitamin A, which support immunity, bone strength, and eye health. Along with these, broccolini provides a decent amount of folate and iron, both essential for maintaining healthy blood and preventing fatigue.

The vegetable also supplies calcium, potassium, and fiber, which help regulate blood pressure, strengthen bones, and improve digestion. With its mix of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, broccolini is truly a superfood in every sense.

Broccolini vs. Broccoli: Which is better?

Nutritionally, both vegetables are very similar. They are low in calories, high in fiber, and packed with vitamins and minerals. However, broccolini is often easier to cook, more versatile in recipes, and may appeal to those who find broccoli’s flavour too strong.

How to cook broccolini

Cooking broccolini is simple, and its versatility makes it a star in many dishes. You can steam or blanch it lightly to preserve its crunch and nutrients.

If you prefer bold flavours, sautéing with garlic and olive oil gives it a delicious kick. For a charred, smoky taste, try grilling or roasting broccolini with a drizzle of lemon juice and seasoning.

Should you add broccolini to your diet?

While no single vegetable holds all the answers to good health, broccolini is certainly a worthy addition to your meals. Its mild taste, nutritional richness, and culinary versatility make it an excellent way to increase daily vegetable intake. So, the next time you’re at the grocery store, don’t just pass by broccolini, pick them up and let your plate go green in style.