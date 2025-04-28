Flaxseed Chutney: The Superfood Twist Your Meals Need

WION Web Team
Apr 28, 2025, 11:50 AM

How to Make Flaxseed Chutney

To make flaxseed chutney, add a spoonful of boiled flaxseeds to a pan, then pour in garlic, red chili, spices, oil, and tamarind for a strong flavor. Cook for 5–6 minutes.

What Are Its Benefits?

This flavourful, fibre-rich superfood spread can support digestion, heart health, and daily energy. Here’s why you should add flaxseeds to your chutney:

Fulfills Omega-3 Deficiency

Flaxseeds are a plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids and can be a powerful ingredient for heart and brain health.

High in Fibre

This chutney helps regulate digestion and supports a healthy gut microbiome.

Gives You a Tangy Taste

Made with roasted flaxseeds, garlic, red chilli, and tamarind, it offers bold flavour along with nutrition.

Aids Metabolism

The combination of heat and fiber can boost fat burning and keep you fuller for longer.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Store It for the Future

Blend and store it in a jar. Enjoy it anytime with rice, paratha, or even toast.

Photo Credit : Pexels