Flaxseed Chutney: The Superfood Twist Your Meals Need

To make flaxseed chutney, add a spoonful of boiled flaxseeds to a pan, then pour in garlic, red chili, spices, oil, and tamarind for a strong flavor. Cook for 5–6 minutes.
This flavourful, fibre-rich superfood spread can support digestion, heart health, and daily energy. Here’s why you should add flaxseeds to your chutney:
Flaxseeds are a plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids and can be a powerful ingredient for heart and brain health.
This chutney helps regulate digestion and supports a healthy gut microbiome.
Made with roasted flaxseeds, garlic, red chilli, and tamarind, it offers bold flavour along with nutrition.
The combination of heat and fiber can boost fat burning and keep you fuller for longer.
Blend and store it in a jar. Enjoy it anytime with rice, paratha, or even toast.