6 Surprising Health Benefits of Miso

Miso is a soybean fermented paste used in Japanese soup. It is a superfood with some great health perks. Here are some benefits:
Miso is a natural source of nutrients that can improve your immunity and digestion. It is rich source of protein that can maintain healthy bacteria levels in your body.
Miso can also help lower blood pressure due to its fermentation process and mineral content.
It’s a great source of vitamin K and antioxidants, both of which support strong bones and reduce risk of heart disease.
Miso contains compounds that can help the body remove heavy metals and toxins as a natural way to support liver health.
