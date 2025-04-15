6 Surprising Health Benefits of Miso

WION Web Team
Apr 15, 2025, 05:28 PM
Photo Credit : Wikimedia commons

What is Miso?

Miso is a soybean fermented paste used in Japanese soup. It is a superfood with some great health perks. Here are some benefits:

Photo Credit : Wikimedia commons

1. Improves Digestion

Miso is a natural source of nutrients that can improve your immunity and digestion. It is rich source of protein that can maintain healthy bacteria levels in your body.

Photo Credit : Wikimedia commons

2. Gut-Friendly Probiotics

Miso is fermented paste. This means it is rich in natural probiotics that can support your gut functions and a healthy gut microbiome.

Photo Credit : Wikimedia commons

3. Immune System Support

Rich in probiotics and nutrients like zinc and vitamin K, Miso is a good ingredient for your immunity. It can help you strengthen your immune response and fight inflammation.

Photo Credit : Wikimedia commons

4. May Lower Blood Pressure

Miso can also help lower blood pressure due to its fermentation process and mineral content.

Photo Credit : Wikimedia commons

5. Bone and Heart Health

It’s a great source of vitamin K and antioxidants, both of which support strong bones and reduce risk of heart disease.

Photo Credit : Wikimedia commons

6. Helps Detox the Body

Miso contains compounds that can help the body remove heavy metals and toxins as a natural way to support liver health.

Photo Credit : Wikimedia commons

What Are the Benefits of Miso?

Miso is a good source of protein, vitamins (B5, B12, K), and minerals. It also boost your gut health, supports immunity, and adds flavour to meals.

Photo Credit : Wikimedia commons