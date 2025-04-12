7 Superfoods That Naturally Cleanse Arteries

Avocados are rich in healthy fats, fibre, and vitamins. Having this fruit can help you lower your bad cholesterol levels. You can have it on toast or salads.
Berries are a tasty source of antioxidants, fibre, and vitamins. It can aid clean your arteries and fight inflammation. Blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries are all good options.
Leafy greens (spinach, mint, kale) are rich in vitamins A and C, and minerals (iron, calcium, magnesium). They are loaded with nitrates and keep your arteries fine and strong. You can add them to salads.
Nuts like almonds and walnuts are rich in Omega-3s, healthy fats, protein, fibre, and vitamins. They can support heart health, give you energy and protect your body.
Fatty fish like salmon are artery allies. They are rich in omega-3s and help reduce triglycerides. You can bake or grill them.
Olive oil is a healthy cooking oil that aids circulation. It cuts inflammation and boosts HDL (High-Density Lipoprotein). You can use it to cook or as a dressing for your salads and other foods.
Garlic is rich in vitamin C, vitamin B6 and can improve your heart health. Allicin, a key compound in garlic, offers numerous health benefits, including several for arterial health. You can have them raw or cooked.
