A healthy heart starts with the right diet, and according to the British Heart Foundation (BHF), one simple fruit can make a big difference when eaten at the right time of the day. The foundation’s 2014 report revealed how everyday food choices influence weight, cholesterol, and blood pressure, three major risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Among their top recommendations was a fruit many of us already love: the banana.

Why are bananas a heart-healthy choice?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The BHF suggests swapping your 11 am biscuit or pastry for a banana, a smart step toward your daily “5-a-day” intake of fruits and vegetables. Bananas are naturally low in fat, high in fibre, and packed with potassium, making it an ideal choice for a healthy diet.

This combination helps maintain healthy blood pressure, lowers cholesterol, and supports steady energy release throughout the day. Unlike sugary snacks, bananas provide natural sweetness without the crash.

How does eating a banana at 11 am support heart health?

Mid-morning is when cravings for biscuits or sugary snacks usually hit but swapping them with a banana can make a huge difference for your heart. Packed with potassium, bananas help regulate blood pressure, while their soluble fibre lowers bad cholesterol and keeps arteries healthy. They also provide steady energy without sugar crashes and promote fullness, helping with weight control—an important factor in preventing heart disease.

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra shares the secret dish that fuels her workout routine

Along with adding bananas, the British Heart Foundation recommends simple habits like eating a fibre-rich breakfast, including oily fish twice a week, choosing wholegrains, replacing saturated fats with healthier oils, cutting down on salt and sugar, and keeping portions balanced.

Lifestyle choices matter too

Diet is just one part of protecting your cardiovascular health. Regular exercise like walking, cycling, or swimming strengthens the heart, reduces stress, and improves circulation. Together with mindful eating habits, small daily changes can significantly lower your risk of heart disease over time.