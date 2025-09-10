/Lizzo shuts down trolls with her new track IDGAS, addresses speculations around recent weight loss: ‘Let me guess, is that Ozempic?’

Grammy winner and rapper Lizzo has released her new album, 'My Face Still Hurts from Smiling' after facing backlash for her weight loss journey. The artist seemed to have responded to trolls with her new track ‘IDGAS.’



The 'IDGAS' track from her new album, 'My Face Still Hurts from Smiling’ addresses all rumors and speculations around her weight loss journey. Lizzo seems to be shutting everyone with the song.

Instagram post for the trolls



In her latest post on Instagram Lizzo is seen sporting black bunny ears, dressed in lace-trimmed leopard print lingerie. In the video she raps, “What you gonna say? I throw ass on the net for attention. What you gonna say? I lost weight. Let me guess, is that Ozempic?". Lizo added a feisty caption to the video, “TOP 10 IN THE GAME AND IM NOT 10 ‘MY FACE STILL HURTS FROM SMILING’ OUT NOW."

Accused for being a bad example

Lizzo has in the recent past shared her weight loss journey on her Instagram handle, @lizzobeeating. Right from the beginning, the artist has faced criticism for her size, accused for being a bad example to this generation for promoting an unhealthy body and lifestyle. Despite changing her lifestyle and undergoing weight loss, trolls have not stopped calling her out.

About the Ozempic reference

While Lizzo has shared her weight loss journey cynics have speculated that her body transformation is due to the fat loss medicine Ozempic or surgery – all of which are quick fixes for weight loss. Ozempic is a medication that helps the blood sugar level to be in balance and thereby helps in losing weight rapidly.

Lawsuit against Lizzo

In 2023, Lizzo was slapped with a lawsuit by her backup dancers, the touring company, and dance captain for sexually harassing and keeping a hostile behavior at work. Lizzo has also referenced the lawsuit part in her song by saying, “How can I fat shame? I’m fat, How am I racist? I’m Black.”