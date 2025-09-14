/Green Tea vs Matcha: Which one would you prefer to brew?; Unpacking benefits, flavour difference and more

For centuries, tea has been a beloved beverage across Asia and beyond. Among the most popular varieties are green tea and matcha, both celebrated for their refreshing taste and health benefits. While they come from the same plant, Camellia sinensis, their cultivation, preparation, and nutritional values are different. Let’s explore what sets these two teas apart.

What is green tea?

Green tea is one of the oldest and most widely consumed teas. With origins in China, it dates to thousands of years. Today, it is cultivated across Asia, including Japan, Vietnam, and Korea. The leaves are either pan-fired, as is common in China, or steamed, as in Japan, to stop oxidation and preserve their bright green colour.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Preparation and benefits

Once processed, the leaves are infused in hot water to create a refreshing beverage with a flavour profile that can range from grassy and vegetal to nutty or floral, depending on the variety. Green tea contains moderate amounts of caffeine, typically between 30 to 40 milligrams per cup and is well known for its antioxidants, which support metabolism, immunity, and overall well-being.

What is matcha?

Matcha, on the other hand, is a more concentrated form of green tea that originated in Japan. The tea plants are shade-grown for several weeks before harvest, which increases chlorophyll levels, giving the leaves a vivid green hue, while also boosting the amino acid L-theanine. After harvesting, only the finest leaves are selected, de-veined, and stone-ground into a silky powder.

Preparation and benefits

Unlike regular green tea, which is steeped and then discarded, matcha is whisked directly into hot water, meaning you consume the entire leaf. This makes it richer in antioxidants and significantly higher in caffeine, often reaching 60 to 70 milligrams per serving, nearly double that of green tea. Its flavour is distinct, earthy, creamy, and umami-forward with a touch of sweetness and mild bitterness.

Green tea vs matcha: Which is better for you?

While both teas share health benefits, there are some key differences. Green tea is usually sun-grown and enjoyed for its light, soothing taste, while matcha’s shade-growing method and powdered form create a more intense and nutrient-dense beverage.

Green tea offers a gentler energy boost, making it ideal for daily hydration and relaxation, whereas matcha provides sustained alertness, thanks to its combination of caffeine and L-theanine. The cultural significance also differs, with green tea deeply rooted in Chinese tradition and matcha being an integral part of Japanese tea ceremonies.

If you prefer a mild, calming cup of tea that can be enjoyed multiple times a day, green tea is the perfect option. But if you are looking for a drink that delivers a stronger boost of energy, higher antioxidants, and a bold flavour, matcha is the way to go. Both are superfoods in their own way, offering unique experiences that make them valuable additions to any tea lover’s collection.



