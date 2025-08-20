/Compounds found in green tea can help protect brain against Alzheimer’s: Study

Alzheimer’s disease during the old age is very common and there is no cure for it. However, scientists have now come across a non-drug approach to treat the disease by identifying two natural compounds that could help reverse ageing in brain cells and remove harmful protein buildup.

Nicotinamide – a form of vitamin B3 – and an antioxidant found in green tea called epigallocatechin gallate, are the two compounds identified by scientists which help restore a key molecule that fuels energy production in brain cells, according to the study published in the journal GeroScience.

These compounds not only help reverse age-related decline in the nerve cells but also enhanced ability to clear away amyloid protein clusters, a typical characteristic of Alzheimer’s.

“As people age, their brains show a decline in neuronal energy levels, which limits the ability to remove unwanted proteins and damaged components,” said Gregory Brewer, lead author of the study.

“We found that restoring energy levels helps neurons regain this critical cleanup function,” he added.

The study was conducted on aged mice showing signs of Alzheimer’s. During the research a fluorescent molecule was used to track live guanosine triphosphate levels in neurons of mice after which they found that the levels of energy-rich molecules GTP declined with age – particularly in the cells’ mitochondria – leading to impaired elimination of cells with damaged components in a process called autophagy, reported Independent, citing the study.

The study further said that the cell’s natural clean-up process called autophagy plays a vital role in maintaining the health of tissues and organs but what part of ageing causes impairment in this process was not known.

Notably, When aged nerve cells were treated by the nicotinamide and epigallocatechin gallate for 24 hours, the GTP levels were restored to levels typically seen in younger cells.

“By supplementing the brain’s energy systems with compounds that are already available as dietary supplements, we may have a new path toward treating age-related cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease,” Dr Brewer said.