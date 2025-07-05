Published: Jul 05, 2025, 19:00 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 19:00 IST
Social media sparks matcha mania — viral craze strains global supply
A surge in matcha's popularity—fuelled by Instagram aesthetics, TikTok recipes, and influencer endorsements—has elevated it from niche ingredient to global sensation. Platforms like TikTok have propelled the #matcha hashtag into the billions of views, inspiring vibrant lattes, desserts, and even "matcha men" trends challenging gender norms