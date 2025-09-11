LOGIN
Which countries have the highest number of PhDs? This is where India ranks

Published: Sep 11, 2025, 14:47 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 14:47 IST

Not all PhDs carry equal weight. Western PhDs often emphasise publications and peer-reviewed research, while some nations focus more on applied industry studies.

United States Leads Globally
1 / 7
(Photograph: Donald Trump/Truth Social and gettrumpsneakers dot com)

United States Leads Globally

The US produces the most PhDs each year, with over 70,000 doctoral degrees awarded annually. Research funding and a large number of universities support this.

Germany and the UK in Europe
2 / 7

Germany and the UK in Europe

Germany produces over 30,000 PhDs annually, while the UK awards around 25,000. Both countries have long academic traditions and strong research institutions.

China’s Rapid Growth
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

China’s Rapid Growth

China’s higher education expansion has made it a global leader in doctoral output. It now produces more PhDs in engineering than any other country.

India’s Expanding Numbers
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

India’s Expanding Numbers

India produces around 25,000 PhDs annually, though quality varies by field. Government initiatives aim to boost doctoral research in science and technology.

Other Strong Performers
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Other Strong Performers

France, Japan, and South Korea also produce large numbers of PhDs. Japan leads in robotics, while France invests heavily in nuclear research.

Quality and Recognition
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Quality and Recognition

Future Shifts
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Future Shifts

AI, medicine, and climate research are expected to drive PhD growth in the coming decades, particularly in Asia.

