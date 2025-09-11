/Which countries have the highest number of PhDs? This is where India ranks

Not all PhDs carry equal weight. Western PhDs often emphasise publications and peer-reviewed research, while some nations focus more on applied industry studies.
The US produces the most PhDs each year, with over 70,000 doctoral degrees awarded annually. Research funding and a large number of universities support this.
Germany produces over 30,000 PhDs annually, while the UK awards around 25,000. Both countries have long academic traditions and strong research institutions.
China’s higher education expansion has made it a global leader in doctoral output. It now produces more PhDs in engineering than any other country.
India produces around 25,000 PhDs annually, though quality varies by field. Government initiatives aim to boost doctoral research in science and technology.
France, Japan, and South Korea also produce large numbers of PhDs. Japan leads in robotics, while France invests heavily in nuclear research.
AI, medicine, and climate research are expected to drive PhD growth in the coming decades, particularly in Asia.