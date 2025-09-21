/Navratri 2025: What each colour symbolises and how to wear them

On Ashtami, purple is worn to symbolise devotion, luxury, and ambition, reflecting the grace of Goddess Mahagauri. For Navami, peacock green is preferred as it represents wisdom, balance, and fulfilment, linked to Goddess Siddhidatri. Together, these two days close Navratri with an aura of prosperity and spirituality, with devotees donning richly embroidered purple sarees or lehengas on Ashtami and shimmering peacock-green outfits on Navami to mark the grand finale.