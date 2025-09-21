/Navratri 2025: Daily mantras and puja timings for this year's celebrations

LOGIN
Published: Sep 21, 2025, 15:59 IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2025, 15:59 IST

1. Day 1: Goddess Shailputri – Strength and New Beginnings
(Photograph: Pexels)

1. Day 1: Goddess Shailputri – Strength and New Beginnings

Chanting Om Devi Shailputryai Namah on the first day blesses devotees with determination and stability. Puja is best performed in the morning during Brahma Muhurat to set a powerful tone for the festival.

2. Day 2: Goddess Brahmacharini – Devotion and Discipline
(Photograph: Pexels)

2. Day 2: Goddess Brahmacharini – Devotion and Discipline

The mantra Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah enhances focus and endurance. Performing puja between sunrise and early morning hours invokes divine blessings for commitment and inner strength.

3. Day 3: Goddess Chandraghanta – Peace and Courage
(Photograph: Gemini)

3. Day 3: Goddess Chandraghanta – Peace and Courage

Devotees chant Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah to overcome fear and invite serenity. Evening puja, especially during twilight, is considered highly auspicious for balance and protection.

4. Day 4: Goddess Kushmanda – Vitality and Prosperity
(Photograph: Pexels)

4. Day 4: Goddess Kushmanda – Vitality and Prosperity

The mantra Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah brings energy, health, and abundance. Mid-morning rituals and offerings of fruits help energize the home with positivity.

5. Day 5: Goddess Skandamata – Maternal Blessings
(Photograph: Unsplash)

5. Day 5: Goddess Skandamata – Maternal Blessings

Chanting Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah strengthens family bonds and provides protection to children. Performing puja at sunrise ensures divine blessings for harmony and wellbeing.

6. Day 6: Goddess Katyayani – Power and Courage in Challenges
(Photograph: Gemini)

6. Day 6: Goddess Katyayani – Power and Courage in Challenges

The mantra Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah grants strength to overcome obstacles. Evening puja with red flowers and incense is believed to invoke the goddess’s fierce protective energy.

7. Day 7: Goddess Kalaratri – Protection and Fearlessness
(Photograph: Unsplash)

7. Day 7: Goddess Kalaratri – Protection and Fearlessness

Chanting Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah removes negativity and fear. Midnight puja is considered especially powerful for warding off evil forces and ensuring inner stability.

8. Day 8: Goddess Mahagauri – Purity and Calmness
(Photograph: Unsplash)

8. Day 8: Goddess Mahagauri – Purity and Calmness

The mantra Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah bestows peace, clarity, and a fresh perspective. Morning puja with white flowers and milk offerings symbolize purity and new beginnings.

9. Day 9: Goddess Siddhidatri – Fulfillment and Divine Grace
(Photograph: Unsplash)

9. Day 9: Goddess Siddhidatri – Fulfillment and Divine Grace

On the final day, chanting Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah brings blessings of wisdom, prosperity, and spiritual growth. Puja during the afternoon, with offerings of fruits and sweets, completes the Navratri rituals.

