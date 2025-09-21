/Navratri 2025: 7 best places for Navratri celebrations in India

Published: Sep 21, 2025, 16:24 IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2025, 16:24 IST
Navratri is here! Get ready to dance, fast, and celebrate nine nights of joy and devotion. Plan to visit these 7 vibrant places to make your Navratri 2025 even more special, full of colourful Garba, Dandiya, and blessings from Maa Durga.
7. Kullu, Himachal Pradesh
Kullu’s Navratri celebrations are part of the famous Kullu Dussehra festival. This vibrant event includes grand processions where deities from nearby villages are carried in colourful parades. Traditional music, dances, and mountain views make it a memorable experience.
6. Delhi
In India’s capital, New Delhi, Navratri is celebrated with energetic dance nights, including Garba and Dandiya at places like Dilli Haat and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The city also hosts cultural performances and Ramlila plays, attracting crowds eager for festive fun.
5. Mumbai, Maharashtra
Mumbai celebrates Navratri with a mix of traditional and modern events. The city is buzzing with dandiya nights in large venues and community events across neighbourhoods. The fusion of cultures in Mumbai adds a unique charm to the celebrations.
4. Mysore, Karnataka
Mysore is known for its royal and cultural celebrations during Navratri. The city hosts the grand Dasara festival with the beautifully lit Mysore Palace as the backdrop. Cultural shows, processions, and traditional music mark this festive period.
3. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Varanasi offers a spiritual Navratri experience, with special temple prayers and the enchanting Ganga Aarti ceremonies by the river. The city’s Navratri festivities blend devotion, calm, and cultural traditions including the famous Ramleela performances.
2. Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Known as the Garba capital, Ahmedabad hosts lively open-air dance gatherings every night of Navratri at places like GMDC Ground and Manek Chowk. The energy of traditional Garba and Dandiya Raas dancing fills the city as people celebrate with vibrant lights and music.
1. Kolkata, West Bengal
Kolkata lights up with grand Durga Puja celebrations during Navratri. The city is famous for beautifully decorated pandals, traditional rituals, and cultural performances. Devotees visit famous temples like Dakshineswar Kali Temple, and locals enjoy the festive food and music.