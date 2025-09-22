/From Damsel to Laapataa Ladies: Best female-centric movies to watch on Netflix, Prime and more

From Damsel to Laapataa Ladies, we have compiled some best female-centric movies that you definitely enjoy watching it. Let's take a look.
Packed with intelligence and brilliance, female-centered movies showcase the strength, inspiration, and skill. From Damsel to Laapataa Ladies, here are the best movies that you can enjoy watching it on OTT platforms that highlight the powerful feminine energy and unforgettable storylines.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Most-talked movie, Thappad is a story of a young woman named Amrita starring Tapsee Pannu, who keeps a balance on her life with her husband. The story falls on the plot when her husband disrespects her in an office party and slaps her in front of all guests and that leads her way to file for a divorce.
Where to watch: Netflix
Highly acclaimed movie, Laapataa Ladies is a heartfelt and a perfect rom-com movie that revolves around a story of a newly wedded couple who mistakenly swapped his wife with another man's bride. The struggle that arouses in the life of the couple while finding each other in a village without knowing husband's name or his village is what makes the movie a must-watch.
Where to watch: Netflix
Damsel, a female centered dark fantasy movie circles on the plot of a young woman's marriage with a handsome prince. Turning point comes when she understands that the marriage was a trap and she has been thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon. Will she find her way to survive?
Where to watch: Netflix
Following the animated cartoon movie, Barbie has been recreated into a real face film. Covering the story of Barbie and Ken who are spending their lives happily in the world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to explore the real world, they find difficulties and perks of being around humans.
Where to watch: Netflix
Lucy, a female centric movie, concentrates on the main story of a young woman whose body gets reacted due to an illegal drug called CPH4that. It makes her system uncontrollable as she develops superhuman powers which also messes with her mental abilities by unlocking more of her brain's potential.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Lipstick Under My Burkha emphasizes the main story of four women, Usha Parmar, Rehana Abidi, Leela, and Shireen who face challenges for getting their freedom and to break all the irrespective rules and orders from their conservative society in pursuit of happiness.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The conspiracy of the film, Pink starts from a girl named Minal, who lived with her friends, gets in physical harassment by a politician's nephew and files an FIR against him. When the subsequent case gets rigged, Deepak, a retired lawyer, helps them to fight the case.