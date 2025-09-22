/From Damsel to Laapataa Ladies: Best female-centric movies to watch on Netflix, Prime and more

LOGIN
From Damsel to Laapataa Ladies, we have compiled some best female-centric movies that you definitely enjoy watching it. Let's take a look. 

Powerful feminine Movies
(Photograph: X)

Powerful feminine Movies

Packed with intelligence and brilliance, female-centered movies showcase the strength, inspiration, and skill. From Damsel to Laapataa Ladies, here are the best movies that you can enjoy watching it on OTT platforms that highlight the powerful feminine energy and unforgettable storylines.

Thappad
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Thappad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Most-talked movie, Thappad is a story of a young woman named Amrita starring Tapsee Pannu, who keeps a balance on her life with her husband. The story falls on the plot when her husband disrespects her in an office party and slaps her in front of all guests and that leads her way to file for a divorce.

Laapataa Ladies
(Photograph: Netflix)

Laapataa Ladies

Where to watch: Netflix

Highly acclaimed movie, Laapataa Ladies is a heartfelt and a perfect rom-com movie that revolves around a story of a newly wedded couple who mistakenly swapped his wife with another man's bride. The struggle that arouses in the life of the couple while finding each other in a village without knowing husband's name or his village is what makes the movie a must-watch.

Damsel
(Photograph: Netflix)

Damsel

Where to watch: Netflix

Damsel, a female centered dark fantasy movie circles on the plot of a young woman's marriage with a handsome prince. Turning point comes when she understands that the marriage was a trap and she has been thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon. Will she find her way to survive?

Barbie
(Photograph: Netflix)

Barbie

Where to watch: Netflix

Following the animated cartoon movie, Barbie has been recreated into a real face film. Covering the story of Barbie and Ken who are spending their lives happily in the world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to explore the real world, they find difficulties and perks of being around humans.

Lucy
(Photograph: Netflix)

Lucy

Where to watch: Netflix

Lucy, a female centric movie, concentrates on the main story of a young woman whose body gets reacted due to an illegal drug called CPH4that. It makes her system uncontrollable as she develops superhuman powers which also messes with her mental abilities by unlocking more of her brain's potential.

Lipstick Under My Burkha
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Lipstick Under My Burkha emphasizes the main story of four women, Usha Parmar, Rehana Abidi, Leela, and Shireen who face challenges for getting their freedom and to break all the irrespective rules and orders from their conservative society in pursuit of happiness.

Pink
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Pink

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The conspiracy of the film, Pink starts from a girl named Minal, who lived with her friends, gets in physical harassment by a politician's nephew and files an FIR against him. When the subsequent case gets rigged, Deepak, a retired lawyer, helps them to fight the case.

