Navratri 2025: 9 yummy recipes for 9 days of the festival

Navratri, a big festival for every Hindu, celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga against the Evil Mahishasura. The devotees do prayers, keeps fasts on these auspicious days to cleanse their soul and seek blessings from the goddess.

In regards to connect with Goddess Durga, some people find difficulties to know what they can eat during their fast which will keep them full and can be made easily. Here's why we have made a list on 9 yummy recipes you can try in these upcoming 9 auspicious days of Navratri 2025.