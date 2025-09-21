Navratri 2025: 9 yummy recipes for 9 days of the festival

Published: Sep 21, 2025, 20:56 IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2025, 20:56 IST
Celebrate Navratri 2025 with devotion and yummy dishes during fasting! Here we have curated 9 easy, fulfilling, and delicious fasting recipes that will keep you energized during the auspicious days of Navratri.
Easy fulfilling yummiest recipes for Navratri
Navratri, a big festival for every Hindu, celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga against the Evil Mahishasura. The devotees do prayers, keeps fasts on these auspicious days to cleanse their soul and seek blessings from the goddess.
In regards to connect with Goddess Durga, some people find difficulties to know what they can eat during their fast which will keep them full and can be made easily. Here's why we have made a list on 9 yummy recipes you can try in these upcoming 9 auspicious days of Navratri 2025.
Sabudana Khichdi
A very healthy yet fulfilling recipe starts with sabudana khichdi. Easy to make and you don't need much ingredients for this. All you need is peanuts, soaked sabudana, boiled potatoes, rock salt (sendha namak) and black pepper. Take some oil in a pan, heat it for a couple of minutes, fry the peanuts in it, then add curry leaves, and the boiled potatoes and sabudana together. Add salt as per taste and black pepper to make it little spicy. Mix everything well and enjoy having it.
Cottage cheese or paneer tikka
This protein rich and satisfying recipe can be made out of cottage cheese (paneer). What you have to do, take a big cube of cottage cheese, marinate it with sendha namak, black pepper and keep it aside for some time. Then start shallow frying it from every corner carefully and eat it when you think it's done.
Fox Nut Kheer
Fox nut or makhana kheer can be made easily and is definitely the yummiest food to eat during fast. You need fox-nuts, milk, dry fruits you want to add according to your taste and sugar powder or jaggery. Boil the milk, add fox-nuts into it, you don't have to make it extremely soft. It should be between hard and soft, then add jaggery or sugar and dry fruits to enhance the richness and taste of it. Serve it hot and enjoy!
Bottleguard Kofte or Tikki (Ghiya ki Tikki)
Another healthier option can be bottlegaurd kofte or tikki, for which you need to have a grated bottleguard (ghiya), add rock salt (sendha namak), black pepper, coriander, boiled potato and some green chillies. Add some kuttu ka atta to ease it in binding, make it into the shape of the tikki or kofte and fry it like you want and enjoy.
Chestnut Halwa (singhade ke atte ka halwa)
Many people crave for something sweet during their fast, so this could be a delicious option. Take ghee in a pan and add chestnut flour to it, roast it until brown, then add sugar, milk or water whatever you want and lastly add dry fruits to it.
Buckwheat Chapatti (Kuttu ke atte ki roti)
Easy and quick recipe to eat on this festival is buckwheat chapati or Kuttu ke atte ki roti. Take kuttu flour, add water and salt as per your taste and knead a perfect dough and make chapattis out of it.
Fruit Chaat
Fruit Chaat is the most easiest yet delicious recipe packed with all the vitamins and minerals. Cut 4-5 fruits according to your diet, make a fruit bowl and have it.
Cucumber Raita
Cucumber raita is a very fulfilling and nutritious, it will help in hydration and keep your body energetic during the whole day of fasting. Grate a cucumber, add it to the curd, then add salt, black pepper and mix it well. Enjoy.
Coconut Laddoos
Navratri fasting requires energy and filling recipes to spend your day with utmost enjoyment, hence the coconut laddoos can be a good option. Grate a fresh dry coconut, then take a pan roast some cashews in ghee. After this, keep aside the cashews, add milk and sugar stir it well and then add the coconut into it, when the mixture becomes gooey and cold, make laddoos out of it and enjoy!