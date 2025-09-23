/Shardiya Navratri 2025 day 2 fashion: Katrina Kaif, Shraddha, Janhvi Kapoor, and more celebrities to inspire your red outfit look

The festive spirit of Shardiya Navratri 2025 is in full swing, and Day 2 brings with it the vibrant and powerful colour red. This year, top celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor have set the fashion stage ablaze with their stunning red outfit choices, providing perfect inspiration for anyone looking to celebrate the festival in style.

Red, the colour of strength, passion, and prosperity, holds deep significance during Navratri. It is associated with Goddess Brahmacharini, who symbolises devotion and determination. Wearing red on this day is a wonderful way to connect with the spiritual energy of the festival while making a bold fashion statement.

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Outfit Ideas for Day 2

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Traditional Styles: Opt for silk sarees like Banarasi or Kanjeevaram in striking red shades. Embroidered lehengas or anarkalis in rich red with golden or silver embellishments add a classic festive charm.

Modern and Fusion Styles: Pair red skirts or palazzos with elegant crop tops or halter blouses. A beautifully draped dupatta with a red outfit enhances the festive appeal.

Comfort and Practicality: Choose lightweight fabrics like georgette or chiffon for ease during Garba and Dandiya nights. Red Kurtis paired with palazzos or leggings are stylish and comfortable options.

Celebrity-Inspired Red Outfit Ideas

Many celebrities have made red their go-to festive colour, inspiring millions with their bold yet elegant looks. From traditional silk to contemporary styles, the key to shining in red is confidence and attention to detail. Layer your red outfits with layered jewellery, experiment with fabric textures, and keep hairstyles simple yet elegant to steal the spotlight.

Katrina Kaif's classic red saree with delicate white motifs, draped elegantly with subtle accessories, is perfect for a traditional festive vibe.

Janhvi Kapoor's modern red sleeveless dress with a sleek silhouette is ideal for those who want a contemporary yet bold look at festive gatherings.

Tara Sutaria's A vibrant red two-piece lehenga set featuring a bandeau blouse and flowing skirt, great for energetic Garba nights.

Kriti Sanon's richly embroidered red and pink lehenga with a cape-style dupatta beautifully combines tradition with modern flair beautifully.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bright red kurta with an antique embellished neckline, paired with a simple jewelry style, for an elegant celebration wear.

Sraddha Kapoor's A deep red silk saree with a contrasting blouse, shown with soft waves for a graceful and regal festive presence.

Sonam Kapoor's ankle-length red anarkali dress, detailed with gold embroidery on the hem and sleeves, is classic and perfect for Navratri events.

Deepika Padukone's Traditional red silk sari with intricate golden zari work on the pallu, paired with statement neck jewellery for a royal effect.

Priyanka Chopra's Polka dot-patterned red and white saree with a full-sleeved blouse, a fresh take on festive saree style mixing prints and colours.

Kiara Advani's A red and peach lehenga choli with simple embroidery and an off-shoulder blouse, great for those who prefer delicate, youthful looks.

Anushka Sharma's Plain red saree with minimalist styling is ideal for subtle yet elegant Navratri celebration wear.

Parineeti Chopra's Red suit with light embroidery and a flowing dupatta, offering comfort along with style for day-long festivities.

Styling Tips for a Stunning Red Look

Jewellery: Gold, antique silver, or kundan jewellery pairs perfectly with red outfits. Add statement earrings, chokers, or bangles to complete the festive look.

Makeup: Warm tones with bold red or maroon lips, simple eye makeup with kohl, and a radiant highlighter create a balanced and elegant appearance.

Hair: Hairstyles like braided buns, soft curls, or sleek ponytails adorned with fresh flowers bring out the traditional yet fresh feel.

Styling Ideas for Men

Men can also embrace the festive mood by wearing red kurtas or Nehru jackets paired with white or beige churidars. Complement the outfit with traditional footwear like mojris or juttis to complete the look.

Subtle Ways to Wear Red

If you prefer a lighter touch of red, add a red dupatta, a blouse, or accessories such as earrings, bangles, or footwear in red. These small hints can connect your look to the day’s theme without going full red.