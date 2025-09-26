/Navratri 2025: Day-6- Mata Katyayani's life story, significance and offerings

Day 6 of Navratri is here. The day is celebrated in honour of the goddess Katyayani, who symbolises courage, strength, and the triumph of the good over evil. The festival brings great enthusiasm to every individual while showcasing their faith and trust in Maa Durga. The goddess Katyayani is the sixth form who exhibited a fierce and warrior-like instinct in herself.

Who is Mata Katyayani?

The story behind Mata Katyayani begins with a great sage named Katyayan, who practised and performed tapas for Maa Durga to have a daughter like her. Then came the evil demon Mahishasura, who was given eternal life by Brahma Dev, and said that no human or animal could kill him, and became immortal. Then, all the divine energies from Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva came together and created a girl with an atom of energy, Katyayani, to defeat him. It is said that his end would be by a woman only, and it was no other than Katyayani. In this way, Katyayan, who was longing for a child, was blessed with a girl in the form of Mata Katyayani. The goddess is known for her four arms, showcasing her strength by holding a sword in two hands and a lotus flower in the other, riding on a fierce animal, a Lion.

Navratri 2025: Significance of Day-6

Navratri 2025 day 6 goes in with great importance as the warrior Maa Katyayani is a heavenly form of Maa Durga, who symbolises courage, strength, and the triumph of good over evil herself. She was created with the collective power of the trinity of the Universe, to bring peace and happiness to one's life and bless with success, especially in marriages and relationships.

Sixth day colour, flower, and offering to Maa Katyayani

Navratri 2025, day six is allocated to red and yellow colours. The devotees can choose from both to impress the goddess. Talking about her favourite flower, it is the Yellow Marigold. You can offer the flower along with Honey as a prasad to seek her blessings and to be protected from all hurdles.