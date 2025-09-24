Navratri 2025 Special- Vrat friendly food items: How to make your favourite dishes

Popular dish sabudana khichdi is fulfilling, high in carbs, but light on the stomach.

Ingredients you need:

Soaked Sabudana

Oil or Ghee

Roasted Peanuts

Boiled Potatoes

Green Chilies

Fresh Coriander

Rock Salt (Sendha Namak)

Step-by-step process:

Take a pan, pour oil or ghee into it. Heat the oil or ghee, then add cumin, green chilies, or, if you want to add more flavor to it, you can add grated ginger into it.

Add boiled potatoes and sauté them till they turn light brown.

Add soaked sabudana, whole spices like sendha namak, and black pepper. After mixing it all up, top it up with roasted peanuts, which will give it a good crunch.

Garnish it with fresh green coriander and enjoy it.