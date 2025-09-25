/Navratri 2025: Day 5- Maa Skanda Mata: The creator of the universe

Navratri 2025 is already underway, and Hindu devotees are celebrating the festival with great fervour. Day 5 of Navratri is devoted to the Goddess Skanda Mata. The real warrior who represents herself as the fifth form of Goddess Durga, showcasing maternal love, purity, and peace. Let's take a brief lookout at her and see what the significance of day 5 is, which color we should wear, and what offerings to offer to the goddess?

Who is Maa Skanda Mata?

Goddess Skanda Mata is the divine power in herself. She is known as the motherly form of Goddess Parvati, worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri 2025, along with her son, Kartikeya, the God of War. The story around Skanda Mata is a tragic one. Demon Tarakasura was granted a boon by Lord Brahma and became powerful, gathering all the strength of the world. There was only one solution to the menace of Taraksura. He could only be defeated by a child of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. As Kartikeya was born, his mother, Skanda Mata, endowed him with all the strength and courage so that he could beat Tarakasura. It is said that she blesses individuals with spiritual growth.

Navratri 2025: Day 5 Significance

Day 5 of Navratri holds immense importance as devotees get to worship Goddess Skanda Mata, who is known as the Mother of War. Maa Skanda Mata blesses all her devotees with good health along with her unconditional love, nurture, and growth.

Day-5: Colour, flower and offering to Maa Skanda Mata

Green is the colour to lean on, in prayers to Goddess Skanda Mata. The colour showcases your love and represents growth, new beginnings, and belief in her. The devotees should offer a yellow rose to the goddess while seeking her blessings with joy, happiness and prosperity in one's life, and the offering in prasad should be bananas, which she and her son love a lot.

Rituals to perform on Day 5

1. Take a bath, if possible, add some Ganga Jal in the water you will take bath with, it will clear all the impurities and bad energy around you.

2. Put on clean and simple clothes.

3. Clean the idol of Maa Durga carefully, light a Diya in front of her, and put a tika on the goddess first and then on your forehead.

4. Offer the shringaar things to her with five different kinds of fruits and with elaichi, laung, meetha paan, supari and homemade sweets.