/Navratri 2025: 9 Goddesses we worship in 9 Days & what to offer them

Navratri is a festival of belief and joy, where devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Here's a breakdown of the nine devis that devotees worship on the nine days of Navratri.
List of 9 Goddesses of 9 Days
The nation is celebrating Navratri 2025, which began on 22nd September. The festival also depicts the immense belief of the devotees and their trust in Maa Durga. These nine days are devoted to nine forms of the goddess.
Day-1: Goddess Shailputri
Navratri day 1 is devoted to the Goddess Shailputri. She symbolises strength and new beginnings within herself. Her favourite prasad is Desi Ghee, which every devotee should offer her when doing the rituals and prayers to seek blessings.
Day-2: Goddess Brahmacharini
The second day is dedicated to the Goddess Brahmacharini, the Goddess of penance, austerity, and devotion. She carries a japa mala in one hand and a kamandalu in the other. It is said that devotees should present sugar in front of her for a long life.
Day-3: Goddess Chandraghanta
The third day is in honour of the Goddess Chandraghanta, who gives courage, peace, and protection to her devotees. Rides on a tiger and carries a lotus and a trishul in her hands. To attract her blessings, offer Kheer to the devi.
Day-4: Goddess Kushmanda
Goddess Kushmanda's day 4 is celebrated with utmost happiness. The believers offer her favourite Malpua to get her attention and to improve their decision-making abilities.
Day-5: Goddess Skanda Mata
Riding on the Lion along with her son, Kartikeya, Goddess Skanda Mata is being worshipped on the day 5 of Navratri 2025. Her admirer can offer bananas to her in order to make her happy.
Day-6: Goddess Katyayani
Goddess Katyayani is devoted on the day-6. The powerful warrior who fought with the demons to save the nation. Honey is offered to her as her most liked prasad, to protect oneself from all the hurdles and bring sweetness in one's life.
Day-7: Goddess Kaalratri
Day 7 is devoted to the fierce form of Maa Durga, Goddess Kaalratri. She destroys all the negativity, bad energy and fear from an individual's life. For that, you can offer her favourite jaggery.
Day-8: Goddess Mahagauri
Goddess Mahagauri is the eighth form of Maa Durga, a four-armed deity who rides on a bull or a white elephant. Coconut is her constant prasad, which devotees offer to her.
Day-9: Goddess Siddhidatri
Navratri day 9 is devoted to the Goddess Siddhidatri, the giver of perfection. Seated on a lotus, the divine form loves sesame seeds, which every believer should present to her to seek her blessings.