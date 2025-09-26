/Ranbir Kapoor turns 43: 7 characters played by the actor that lives in our hearts rent free

Ranbir Kapoor, the heartthrob of Bollywood, is turning 43. Let's take a look back at the best characters played by the artist in movies, which have won him many hearts. Here's the list.
Ranbir Kapoor is turning 43 on September 28th. The notable actor gained popularity through his fans, showcasing his talent in every genre of movie, depicting every unexpected character. From being a charming boy in Saawariyaa to being wildly arrogant in Animal. Kapoor has served himself with the layer of roles that made an impact. On his birthday, let's recall Ranbir’s iconic roles that made his career shine through each performance.
Ranbir played the role of the legendary Sanjay Dutt in his biopic, Sanju. This role has become the highlight of Kapoor's life and has earned him much love from the audience. Ranbir has undergone physical as well as emotional transformation, depicting the highs and lows of Sanjay's life story with authenticity.
Ranbir played the role of a free-spirited character named Bunny in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Bunny is a carefree, ambitious person who wants to travel and explore every corner of the World in his life. The artist does not want to get married because, according to him, “Shaadi is like dal-chawal for 50 years,” but his want from life is much more.
Critically acclaimed performance of Ranbir as Murphy "Barfi" Johnson in the movie Barfi. Representing a deaf and mute person in the film marked his presence by conveying an emotional role through body language and gestures throughout the movie. The character bagged him the Best Actor award.
A wealthy, aggressive, and obedient son, Ranvijay Singh, was played by Ranbir Kapoor, who became an uncontrollable freak when his father was shot. The fierce and wild portrayal attracted much popularity and became the most liked character of Ranbir.
The actor played the role of a lazy, rich, and unambitious boy named Siddharth Mehra, Sid, in the movie Wake Up Sid. The role has given his career a kick start in which he enacts as an irresponsible boy who barely studies and only has a motive to enjoy his college life, enabled by his parents, but later he understood and retracked his life with a good start.
Ranbir Kapoor's role of Ved in the movie Tamasha touched many hearts. The story is of a man caught between a journey from a restless, unpredictable corporate man who crushed all his dreams to settle his life and prove his father, but ultimately met with a girl who gave him the courage to transform his life, and embrace his true, vibrant self.