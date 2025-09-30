/Which Celebrities have birthdays in October 2025? Bollywood, and Hollywood - Check the full list inside

From the iconic Amitabh Bachchan to one of the Kardashian sisters and the Deadpool & Wolverine stars, October month is packed with the birthdays of high profile celebrities. Let's get on the list without making it a huge suspense.
The third last month of the year is filled with the stars birthdays. Besides the festival season, these celebrities birthdays are no less than a massive celebration. There fans and the common audience celebrate their day like their own. Which is why, we have curated a list of the celeb birthdays which are falling in October, check the list and prepare yourself not to forgot their special day and wish them with a heartfelt message on the respective dates.
Zach Galifianakis
Birthday: 1st October
Highly regarded American comedian and actor is turning 56 this year. The actor has successfully portrayed himself worldwide and graved his name in multiple awards which also includes Primetime Emmy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Critics' Choice Movie Award.
Lena Headey
Birthday: 3rd October
The Emmy award winner, popularly known for the role as Cersei Lannister on the HBO fantasy drama series Game of Thrones, Lena Headey turns 52.
Soha Ali Khan
Birthday: 4th October
Turning 47 this year, a renown actress who has marked her presence in Hindi, Bengali and English movies, attained popularity for her esteem performance in the movie Rang de Basanti.
Shweta Tiwari
Birthday: 4th October
The actress turning 45 in the month of October. She started her career from the TV show, Kasauti Zindagi Ke as is also the winner of the national reality show, Bigg Boss Season 4. The artist has came a long way showcasing her versatility through these years.
Dakota Johnson
Birthday: 4th October
American actress is turning 36. Being an International heartthrob, the artist has been well-liked for her immense role in Fifty Shades franchise.
Kate Winslet
Birthday: 5th October
Our very own Titanic girl, Rose is turning 50 the next month. Successfully garnered admiration from the audience, the actress has received numerous awards for her portrayal in the movies.
Matt Damon
Birthday: 8th October
A popular American actor, screenwriter, and producer is turning 55. The notable public figure has also won an Academy Award for best original screenplay for Good Will Hunting.
Rekha
Birthday: 10th October
The legendary iconic star is turning 71. She has given so many hits to the nation and is acknowledged as one of the finest actresses in the Indian cinema.
Rakul Preet Singh
Birthday: 10th October
Turning 35, the actress has garnered the fan following from both North and South India by working in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films. She got a high peak in her career after the adventurous film, Yaariyan.
Amitabh Bachchan
Birthday: 11th October
The veteran actor and former Member of the Lok Sabha is turning 83 this year. The actor has mesmerized the audience for over 55 years now and is one of the charming and finest actors of Bollywood.
Ronit Roy
Birthday: 11th October
Started the career with a daily soap to big screen, Ronit Roy is tuning 60 this year. A prolific actor has gained immense popularity through his biggest TV shows, Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasauti Zindagi Ke.
Hugh Jackman
Birthday:12th October
The dashing Wolverine is turning 57 this year. American actor, singer, and producer has broke all records and still maintains his worth in Hollywood.
Ali Fazal
Birthday: 15th October
Ali Fazal is turning 39, a popular Indian actor who works in Hindi films and television series. He made his screen debut with a small role in the film and grown his popularity through the combat thriller Mirzapur.
Eminem
Birthday: 17th October
Turning 53, Marshall Bruce Mathers III, professionally recalled as Eminem, is an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer. The artist has given massive hits.
Zac Efron
Birthday: 18th October
The successful film series, High School Musical starrer Zac Efron is turning 38. The actor has rose himself as a youth crush in his earlier days.
Sunny Deol
Birthday:19th October
The Indian actor, film director, producer, and politician is turning 68. Popularly known as one of the most successful film stars of India, he has worked in more than 100 Hindi films.
Snoop Dogg
Birthday: 20th October
Turning 55 years. The hip-hop artist, American rapper, singer, record producer, and actor bagged multiple accolades and became a lovable artist among worldwide.
Kim Kardashian
Birthday: 21st October
One of the Kardashian sister is going to have her 45th birthday this year. Kim started her career being on a reality show and also runs her own business with the name SKIMS and SKKN by Kim.
Parineeti Chopra
Birthday: 22nd October
Renowned Indian actress turning 37, primarily works in Hindi films. Chopra is a holder of several awards, including a Filmfare and a National Film Award.
Julia Roberts
Birthday: 28th October
Julia Fiona Roberts is turning 58. The actress is known for her leading roles in different genres, which leads her to receive multiple accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and three Golden Globe Awards.
Ananya Panday
Birthday: 30th October
The Panday girl is turning 27 this year. The actress has grown a wide fanbase for her remarkable fashion sense, and her successful roles in films and series.